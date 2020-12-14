CROFTON, Neb. — Aaron Losing reached a major milestone on Saturday afternoon.
The head coach of the Crofton (Nebraska) girls’ basketball program captured his 400th career victory after his Warriors defeated Guardian Angels Central Catholic 53-43 at the Crofton gym.
Losing, a Mount Marty University graduate, now boasts a career record of 400-62. He is in his 17th season as the head coach in Crofton and has guided the program to eight state championships.
Lacey Sprakel had a big game for Crofton with 19 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks, while Kaley Einrem finished with 10 points, six rebounds and six assists.
Also for Crofton (4-0), Ellie Tramp had 12 points, five rebounds and three assists, and Ella Wragge had eight points.
In the loss for GACC (4-1), Sophia Hass and Isabel Hass both scored 10 points.
Crofton hosts Hartington Cedar Catholic tonight (Tuesday).
GUARDIAN ANGELS CC (4-1) 14 9 9 11 — 43
CROFTON (4-0) 12 21 10 10 — 53
Centerville 57, Estelline-Hendricks 43
CENTERVILLE — Centerville senior Haley Meyer eclipsed 1,000 career points in Saturday’s 57-43 girls’ basketball victory for the Tornadoes over Estelline-Hendricks in Centerville.
Meyer recorded 24 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and four steals, while Lillie Eide added 13 points. Thea Gust chipped in with seven points and seven rebounds, while Ellie Hunter and Sophie Eide both had four points.
Katie Wagner scored 14 points and Kylie Beare had 10 points for Estelline-Hendricks.
Centerville visits Freeman Academy-Marion tonight (Tuesday) in Freeman.
ESTELLINE-HEND. (0-1) 5 11 8 10 — 43
CENTERVILLE (1-1) 16 7 20 14 — 57
Menno 41, TDA 37
ARMOUR — Morgan Edelman scored 23 points as Menno opened its season with a 41-37 girls’ basketball victory over Tripp-Delmont-Armour on Saturday in Armour.
Jesse Munkvold added eight points for Menno, which overcame a 19-percent shooting performance by making 20-of-30 free throws.
In the season-opening loss for TDA, Megan Reiner had 13 points and four steals, Ashlee Gerber had nine points and four rebounds, and Bailey Spaans tallied eight points and four rebounds.
Tonight (Tuesday), Menno visits Scotland and TDA hosts Parkston in Armour.
MENNO (1-0) 10 6 10 15 — 41
TRIPP-DELM.-ARM. (0-1) 9 8 10 10 — 37
Ponca 69, Irene-Wakonda 41
PONCA, Neb. — Alyssa Crosgrove scored 14 points and three Ponca teammates also reached double figures as the Indians cruised past Irene-Wakonda 69-41 in an intra-state girls’ basketball game Saturday in Ponca, Nebraska.
Sam Ehlers added 12 points and 11 rebounds for Ponca (4-0), while Ashlyn Kingsbury had 12 points, and Gracen Evans tallied 11 points and seven rebounds.
Ponca led 40-18 at halftime.
For Irene-Wakonda, Nora O’Malley scored 19 points, Katie Knodel had six points, three rebounds and two assists, and Emma Marshall tallied five points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Tonight (Tuesday), Ponca hosts Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Irene-Wakonda hosts Wagner in Irene.
IRENE-WAKONDA 6 12 9 14 — 41
PONCA (4-0) 19 21 21 8 — 69
AC-DC 41, Platte-Geddes 37
CORSICA — Mackenzie Muckey’s double-double of 21 points and 13 rebounds helped Andes Central-Dakota Christian open its season with a 41-37 victory over Platte-Geddes on Saturday in Corsica.
Lexie VanderPol and Allison Muckey both scored eight points for AC-DC, while Isabella Brouwer grabbed six rebounds.
Platte-Geddes got 10 points and five rebounds from Cadence Van Zee, as well as nine points from Regan Hoffman and Hadley Hanson, and seven rebounds from Karly VanderWerff.
Both teams play tonight (Tuesday), with AC-DC at Ethan and Platte-Geddes at Kimball-White Lake in Kimball.
PLATTE-GEDDES (0-1) 7 10 4 16 — 37
ANDES CEN.-DAK. CHR. (1-0) 13 12 10 6 — 41
Niobrara-Verdigre 59, Bloomfield 49
NIOBRARA, Neb. — Josilyn Miller stuffed the stat sheet with 22 points, six rebounds, four assists and seven steals to help Niobrara-Verdigre beat Bloomfield 59-49 on Saturday in Niobrara, Nebraska.
Senna Swalley added 12 points and four assists, and Chaney Konopasek had 10 points and eight rebounds for Niobrara-Verdigre, which had a 22-14 edge in the fourth quarter.
For Bloomfield (1-1), Alexandra Eisenhauer scored 26 points and Brynn Bargman added 13 points.
On Thursday, Niobrara-Verdigre (2-3) visits Crofton and Bloomfield hosts Randolph.
BLOOMFIELD (1-1) 9 10 16 14 — 49
NIOBRARA-VERD. (2-3) 14 8 5 22 — 59
EPPJ 55, Wausa 34
WAUSA, Neb. — Kirsten Krebs and Ashlynne Charf both recorded double-doubles as Elgin Public-Pope John defeated Wausa 55-34 in girls’ basketball action Saturday in Wausa, Nebraska.
Krebs finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Charf added 13 points and 12 rebounds.
In the loss for Wausa (1-3), Clara Schindler scored 11 points, Brooke Kumm had seven points and eight rebounds, and Morgan Kleinschmit tallied four points, 12 rebounds and three assists.
Wausa visits Gayville-Volin tonight (Tuesday).
ELGIN PUBLIC-PJ (3-1) 16 17 9 13 — 55
WAUSA (1-3) 11 14 9 0 — 34
Madison 53, EPJ 40
ELK POINT — Zoey Gerry scored 15 points and Audrey Nelson added 14 points as Madison beat Elk Point-Jefferson 53-40 on Saturday in Elk Point.
Sophia Vanden Bosch added nine points, seven rebounds and five assists for Madison (1-0).
In the loss for EPJ (0-2), Emma Scarmon scored 12 points, Nicole Wriedt had nine points and Josie Curry pulled down eight rebounds.
Elk Point-Jefferson visits Parker on Thursday.
MADISON (1-0) 14 10 10 19 — 53
ELK POINT-JEFF. (0-2) 13 7 9 11 — 40
Washington 73, Brookings 22
BROOKINGS — Ndjakale Mwenentanda scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as Sioux Falls Washington throttled Brookings 73-22 in Class AA girls’ basketball action Saturday in Brookings.
Brooklyn Harpe added 10 points for Washington (1-0), which held Brookings to 18 percent and forced 28 turnovers.
The hometown Bobcats (0-1) got six points and eight rebounds from Ainsley Shelstra.
SF WASHINGTON (1-0) 15 13 20 25 — 73
BROOKINGS (0-1) 1 2 6 13 — 22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.