GREGORY — Vermillion Post 1 remained alive in the South Dakota State Class B American Legion Baseball Tournament with a 10-0 shutout of Platte-Geddes in an elimination game on Sunday.
Jack Kratz and Reece Proefrock each had two hits for Vermillion. T.J. Tracy posted a hit and three RBI. Willis Robertson, Connor Saunders, Ben Burbach and Carter Mart each had a hit in the victory.
Caden Foxley and Carter Lenz each had a hit for Platte-Geddes.
Robertson went the distance in the five-inning contest, striking out five, for the win. Dakota Munger took the loss.
Winner-Colome 8, Vermillion 3
GREGORY — Winner-Colome handed Vermillion Post 1 its first setback of the South Dakota State Class B American Legion Baseball Tournament with an 8-3 decision on Saturday in Gregory.
Vermillion led 3-0 after one inning, but Winner-Colome tied the game in the second inning, then took the lead for good with two runs in the fourth.
Aiden Barfuss homered, driving in three, for Winner-Colome. Joey Cole, Pierce Nelson, Charley Pravecek, Ashton Klein, Ethan Bartels and Jack Peters each had a hit in the effort.
Willis Robertson had a pair of hits for Vermillion. T.J. Tracy, Jake Jensen and Reece Proefrock each had a hit.
Zachary Olson pitched 6 1/3 innings of relief for the win, striking out three. Tim Dixon took the loss.
Platte-Geddes 10, Milbank 5
GREGORY — Platte-Geddes built a 9-0 lead and held on for a 10-5 victory over Milbank in an elimination game in the South Dakota State Class B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Saturday at Gregory.
Dakota Munger pounded the ball, going 4-for-5 with a home run, three doubles and five RBI for Platte-Geddes. Caden Foxley went 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI. Joey Foxley had three hits, including a double. Oakley Kott also had three hits. Aiden Bultje and Jaxon Christensen each had a hit in the victory.
Kellen Hoeke had two hits and Bryce Lamp doubled for Milbank. Kaden Krause, Isaac Schulte, Mike Karges and Joe Schulte each had a hit in the effort.
Caden Oberbroekling struck out six in his 2 2/3 innings of work for the win. Hoeke took the loss. Krause struck out four in two innings of relief.
