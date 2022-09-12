COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The South Dakota men’s golf team wrapped up its first tournament of the fall season on Sunday afternoon. The Coyotes shot rounds of 299, 302, and 296 to finish in 19th place overall at the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational. The team was paced by Max Schmidtke who placed the highest individually for USD.
Schmidtke had started out the day with a birdie on his second hole of the day and finished the back nine at even par. The Sheboygan, Wisconsin, native went on to birdie the last two holes of the day and completed his final round with a 1-under par 71. Schmidtke’s rounds of 75-76-71 placed him in a tie for 45th place.
Hunter Rebrovich, Ben Hicks, and Bryce Hammer all shot 3-over par 75’s. Rebrovich sank three birdies on the day on holes one, five, and 12. Rebrovich finished the weekend at 8-over par (72-77-75) and in a tie for 54th place. Hicks scored a par on seven of the front nine holes and ended his day with an eagle on the 587-yard, par-five ninth hole. He also finished in a tie for 54th place with an 8-over par weekend total (74-75-75). Hammer totaled three birdies on the final day of action including back-to-back birdies on holes six and seven. He finished in a tie for 99th place after a 16-over par (82-75-75) three-day total in his debut tournament for the Coyotes.
Ian Johnston completed his tournament with a 7-over par 79 in the final round. He sank his lone birdie of the day on the par-four sixth hole. Johnston’s three-day total of 78-76-79 placed him at 17-over for the tournament and in a tie for 103rd place individually.
The Coyotes will get a two-week break following this weekend’s tournament. South Dakota travels to Des Moines, Iowa, for the Zach Johnson invite hosted by Drake next. That two-day event begins on September 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.