COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The South Dakota men’s golf team wrapped up its first tournament of the fall season on Sunday afternoon. The Coyotes shot rounds of 299, 302, and 296 to finish in 19th place overall at the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational. The team was paced by Max Schmidtke who placed the highest individually for USD.

Schmidtke had started out the day with a birdie on his second hole of the day and finished the back nine at even par. The Sheboygan, Wisconsin, native went on to birdie the last two holes of the day and completed his final round with a 1-under par 71. Schmidtke’s rounds of 75-76-71 placed him in a tie for 45th place. 

