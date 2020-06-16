In an all-Yankton softball showdown, Fury Red used a trio of big innings to claim a 13-6 decision over the Fury Fire on Tuesday at Riverside Park.
Annika Gordon and Olivia Girard each had three hits for Fury Red. Brooklyn Townsend doubled twice. Paige Hatch and Izzy Wintz each had two hits. Tori Vellek and Camryn Zoeller each doubled. Regan Garry added a hit in the victory.
Kelsey O’Neill had two hits and Jenna Cox doubled for Fury Fire. Brenna Steele, Jadyn Hubbard and Emma Heine each had a hit in the effort.
Bailey Sample pitched four innings, striking out four, for the win. Garry struck out six in four innings of relief. Emma Wiese took the loss, striking out three in her four innings of work.
Both teams will play in the 16-under division of the Yankton Girls’ Softball Association Invitational, which begins on Friday at sites across Yankton.
