VERMILLION — South Dakota fifth-year senior linebacker Jack Cochrane is one of 176 semifinalists for the 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy, which honors college football’s premier scholar-athlete.
Of the 176 nominees, Cochrane is one of 36 from the FCS level and one of just five who boast a perfect 4.0 grade point average. He is studying criminal justice and business administration at USD and hails from Mount Vernon, Iowa.
“These 176 impressive candidates truly represent the scholar-athlete ideal,” said National Football Foundation (NFF) Chairman Archie Manning, whose sons Peyton and Eli were named NFF National Scholar-Athletes in 1997 and 2003, respectively. “This year’s semifinalists further illustrate the power of our great sport in developing the next generation of individual leaders.”
Cochrane is a preseason all-American, an all-MVFC linebacker and a three-year team captain. He has been named to the FCS Athletic Directors Association Academic All-Star Team in each of the last two years. He is South Dakota’s active leader in tackles with 261 which includes 17.5 for loss and 3.0 sacks. He’s also forced three fumbles, recovered three fumbles and had eight pass breakups.
The NFF will announce 12-14 finalists on Oct. 27, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2021 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments. The finalists will travel to the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas for the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 7 where their accomplishments will be highlighted in front of one of the most powerful audiences in all of sports. Live during the event, one member of the class will be declared as the winner of the 32nd Campbell Trophy and have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000.
