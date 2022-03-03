The Yankton club high school boys’ and girls’ bowling teams have announced their team awards for the 2021-22 season. The Yankton girls finished third at state, with the Yankton boys placing fourth.
For the Gazelles, Rylie Hoerner and Hannah Washburn were named team captains. Washburn and Teighlor Karstens were voted co-MVP. Cadynce Bonzer was selected as the “Don Casey Star of Tomorrow.”
For the Bucks, Parker Pooler was named team captain. Pooler and Carter Teply were voted co-MVP. Nate Myer was selected as the “Don Casey Star of Tomorrow.”
Winners of the Jason Rempfer Memorial Scholarship will be announced at the Yankton High School All-Sports Celebration in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.