The Yankton Quarterback Club will meet Wednesday at noon at JoDeans, located on Broadway in Yankton.
This week’s speakers are Yankton head gymnastics coach Justin Olson and Yankton head wrestling coach Riley Smith.
Olson’s Gazelles squad are the sixth seed entering the South Dakota State Class AA Gymnastics Championships, Feb. 11-12 in Mitchell.
The Yankton Bucks and Gazelles wrestling programs hosted their annual invitational on Feb. 5 and are in the final week of regular season competition.
The public is invited to attend.
