SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota sprinters Brithton Senior and Sara Reifenrath have been named the Summit League Men’s and Women’s Track Athletes of the Week, respectively, for the period ended March 28.
Senior clocked a school record time of 13.54 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles on Saturday at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays. He finished runner-up to 2021 NCAA Indoor Champion Damion Thomas of LSU in the race. The record Senior broke was held by current USD hurdles coach Teivaskie Lewin (13.59). Senior ranks fifth in the NCAA with his time and is a member of the Coyotes’ 25th ranked men’s squad.
Hailing from Hanover, Jamaica, Senior earns his sixth career weekly Summit honor. This is his first outdoor honor.
Reifenrath placed seventh in the 400 meters at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays with a time of 53.70 seconds. She crossed the finish line just .11 seconds shy of the school record. The time ranks 18th in the nation this season. Reifenrath also anchored the Coyotes’ 4x400-meter relay to a seventh-place finish at the Texas Relays.
A native of Hartington, Nebraska, Reifenrath picks up her fourth career weekly Summit award. This is her first honor of the outdoor season.
South Dakota is scheduled to host the USD Early Bird meet this Saturday at the Lillibridge Track Complex and Gottsleben Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.