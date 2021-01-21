VERMILLION — Jakob Dobney scored 28 points, going 5-for-7 from three-point range, to lead Vermillion past 66-53 in Dakota XII Conference boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Connor Saunders added 16 points, five steals and four assists in the victory.
Tyler Prins led Sioux Falls Christian with 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Noah Van Donkersgoed added 14 rebounds and four blocked shots.
Vermillion, 8-0, travels to Garretson today (Friday). The Chargers, 8-2, hosts Madison today.
S.F. CHRISTIAN (8-2) 10 19 15 9 — 53
VERMILLION (8-0) 24 8 12 22 — 66
Parkston 57, Bon Homme 36
PARKSTON — Max Scott posted a double-double and Kaleb Weber just missed one for Parkston in a 57-36 victory over Bon Homme in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Scott led Parkston with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Cole Prunty netted nine points. Weber added eight points, eight rebounds and five steals in the victory.
Trent Herrboldt led Bon Homme with nine points. Carter Uecker had five assists.
Parkston faces Baltic in the Dakota State Classic on Saturday in Madison. Bon Homme hosts Kibmall-White Lake on Tuesday.
BON HOMME (0-10) 13 6 3 14 — 36
PARKSTON (5-6) 12 10 19 16 — 57
Bloomfield 49, Plainview 35
PLAINVIEW, Neb. — Bloomfield used a pair of double-doubles to down Plainview 49-35 in Lewis & Clark Conference boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
The game had been postponed from Jan. 15.
For Bloomfield, Gabe Lauck led the way with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Layne Warrior posted 16 points and 10 rebounds. Cody Bruegman added 11 points in the victory.
Bloomfield hosts Hartington-Newcastle on Tuesday. Bloomfield travels to Chambers-Wheeler Central today (Friday).
BLOOMFIELD (8-8) 18 11 12 8 — 49
PLAINVIEW (4-11) 5 11 3 16 — 35
AC-DC 72, Avon 54
AVON — Andes Central-Dakota Christian’s Xavier Hare scored a game-high 33 points to lead the Thunder past Avon in Great Plains Conference boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Cam’ron Thin Elk posted 16 points for AC-DC. Kizer Hart filled the stat sheet, finishing with 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and eight steals. Mason Olson also had six rebounds in the victory.
Ashton Frank posted 13 points and 14 rebounds to lead Avon. Landon Thury also had a double-double, finishing with 10 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Eli Watchorn scored 11 points and Landon Thury had 10 points for the Pirates.
AC-DC faces Bridgewater-Emery in the Dakota State Classic on Saturday. Avon hosts Marty on Monday.
AC-DC (4-6) 25 18 13 16 — 72
AVON (1-9) 18 8 15 13 — 54
Brandon Valley 59, Brookings 44
BROOKINGS — Brandon Valley outscored Brookings 20-6 in the second quarter on the way to a 59-44 victory over the Bobcats in Eastern South Dakota Conference boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Payton Tietjen scored 13 points for Brandon Valley. Dawson Johnson had 10 points and seven rebounds, and Jaksen Deckert added nine points in the victory.
Henry Hammrich led Brookings with 12 points. Nick Schefers added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Brandon Valley, which snapped a three-game losing streak, travels to top-ranked Sioux Falls Washington on Tuesday. Brookings hosts Mitchell on Jan. 28.
BRANDON VALLEY (5-4) 7 20 14 18 — 59
BROOKINGS (1-7) 4 6 16 18 — 44
Washington 60, Harrisburg 44
SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls Washington put four players in double figures in a 60-44 victory over Harrisburg in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Akok Aguer scored 15 points and Joe Uttecht netted 14 points for Washington. Tahj Two Bulls and Eli Williams each scored 10 points in the victory.
Andrew Walter led Harrisburg with 10 points. Hayden Muirhead added nine points and seven rebounds.
Washington, 8-0, hosts Brandon Valley on Tuesday. Harrisburg, 6-2, travels to Huron on Tuesday.
HARRISBURG (6-2) 15 8 12 9 — 44
WASHINGTON (8-0) 19 14 13 14 — 60
Dell Rapids 64, Madison 54, OT
MADISON — Dell Rapids earned a 64-54 overtime victory over Madison in Dakota XII Conference boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Colin Rentz scored 18 points, including 11-of-14 from the line, to lead Dell Rapids. Brayden Pankonen scored 11 points off the bench. Carter Nelson added 10 points in the victory.
Aspen Dahl led Madison with 19 points and eight rebounds. Carter Bergheim added 16 points.
Dell Rapids, 7-4, hosts Elk Point-Jefferson on Saturday. Madison travels to Sioux Falls Christian today (Friday).
Canton 66, MVP 54
MOUNT VERNON — Canton downed Mount Vernon-Plankinton 66-54 in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
No statistics were reported for Canton (3-6), which travels to Beresford today (Friday).
Rylee Deinert led MVP with 16 points. Reed Rus had 15 points.
MVP, 2-8, travels to Miller on Saturday.
West Central 52, Lennox 45
LENNOX — Jacob Krempges and Derek Eidsness each scored 12 points to lead West Central past Lennox 52-45 in Dakota XII Conference boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
For Lennox, Peyton Eich scored 12 points, and Ayden Spielman had 11 points and eight rebounds to lead the way. Steven Christion added 10 points.
West Central, 5-3, hosts Garretson on Monday. Lennox, 4-5, travels to Platte-Geddes today (Friday).
