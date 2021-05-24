The Hartford Sparks earned a doubleheader sweep over the Yankton Fury Gazelles in youth softball action on Monday.
Hartford claimed the opener 8-5.
For Yankton, Reese Garry doubled and singled to lead the way. Ava Girard, Olivia Puck, Mary Rounds and Emma Gobel each had a hit.
Daylee Hughes struck out five in two innings of work. Puck struck out two in her 1 1/3 innings of work.
Hartford completed the sweep with a 13-5 victory in the nightcap.
Gobel doubled for Yankton. Puck and Isabelle Sheldon each had a hit and two RBI. Kalli Koletzky, Girard and Hughes each had a hit.
Girard went the distance, striking out eight.
Yankton travels to Mitchell today (Tuesday).
