Eric Peterson Back On Coyote Bench
South Dakota head coach Eric Peterson, right, shows his frustration as he stands next to official Kelly Pfeiffer during the Coyotes’ Summit League men’s basketball game against South Dakota State on Saturday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion. Peterson returned to the USD bench Saturday for the first time in over a month.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

VERMILLION — South Dakota Coyotes men’s basketball coach Eric Peterson’s priorities have changed in the last month since being injured in a fall Dec. 7.

“Things have slowed down a little bit where you value different things right where sometimes you can get stressed about certain things,” Peterson said in a Zoom call Tuesday.

