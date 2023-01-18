VERMILLION — South Dakota Coyotes men’s basketball coach Eric Peterson’s priorities have changed in the last month since being injured in a fall Dec. 7.
“Things have slowed down a little bit where you value different things right where sometimes you can get stressed about certain things,” Peterson said in a Zoom call Tuesday.
Peterson made his return to practice two weeks ago but ran practice for the first time since the injury last week in the leadup to USD’s 82-64 home loss against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits Saturday. He admitted that the experience changed how he views practicing.
“I’m lucky to be here, honestly,” Peterson said. “I’m lucky to be able to walk around practice and use my legs, coach our guys and fly around practice.
“It’s been different for me,” Peterson said. “Overall, in my life, I’ve been less stressed. I focused on a lot of things that really matter versus things that don’t matter. You get a lot of time to think about that when you’re either in the hospital or you’re sitting at home and you can’t do what you love.”
Peterson reiterated his postgame remarks that he needed to be around the team to help him get back in the routine of things. Still, he is coaching his players up and sees room for improvement.
“In some ways we got better (while I was out),” he said. “Are we to the point where I expected us to be with me being out? No, not quite. We’ve got some catching up to do in areas where we need to get better fast.”
An area where SDSU exposed USD was in the rebounding department where the Jackrabbits held a 30-20 advantage. It was one area, along with finishing at the rim, that Peterson brought up with the team during Monday’s practice.
“A lot of it is breaking things down (in practice),” he said. “We did a bunch of rebounding drills (Monday). We did a lot of guarding the ball drills yesterday. We did different types of finishing (drills), giving our guys options to finish on a big football pad that you hold with two hands that has the big number 88 in front. We’re padding our guys because we’ve got to get better at (finishing).”
USD’s opponent Thursday, the Denver Pioneers, are seventh in the NCAA in field goal percentage and second in free throws made and have an inside presence of their own with Touko Tainamo and Tyree Corbett. Tainamo, 6-9 and 220 pounds, averages 11.2 points per game, while Corbett, 6-7 and 200 pounds, averages 10.5 PPG and 8.8 RPG. Tasos Kamateros is 6-8, but the Coyotes’ next tallest players in their regular rotation are 6-4.
“When you talk about getting better on defense, it’s got to happen quickly against those guys,” Peterson said.
“We’ve got to be more disciplined. We have to understand personnel significantly better. The hard part is once we take Damani (Hayes) out and we put Max (Burchill) or Paul (Bruns) at the four, we’re significantly smaller. We have to be a little bit tougher.”
Peterson mentioned how Kruz Perrott-Hunt was the first person to text and call him after his accident and how impressed he was with his emergence as the Coyotes’ top scorer (averaging 20 PPG in Summit League play) the past few weeks.
“He’s an aggressive scorer,” Peterson said. “We need that on our team. It’s hard for me to send the kid to the bench and say, ‘Hey, we’re going to go with somebody else,’ when you know that he can (be an aggressive scorer). He’s very capable of doing that.
“We need him to be that sort of player to have a chance in this league.”
Tip off time between the Coyotes and Pioneers is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
