Opening Coin Toss
Buy Now

Yankton captains Rugby Ryken, Cody Oswald, and Tyler Sohler meet Mitchell players and the referees for the coin toss Friday night. Yankton, 1-0, remained third in both the media and coaches' poll for Class 11AA, announced Monday.

 Eric Bean/P&D

The Yankton Bucks (1-0) are ranked third by both the media and the coaches in football this week, as both announced their polls on Monday.

Yankton travels to Spearfish on Friday, Sept. 2.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.