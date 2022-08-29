The Yankton Bucks (1-0) are ranked third by both the media and the coaches in football this week, as both announced their polls on Monday.
Yankton travels to Spearfish on Friday, Sept. 2.
Pierre is a unanimous pick for the top spot in Class 11AA in the media poll, and a near-unanimous pick in the coaches’ poll. Tea Area, second in both polls, got a first place vote in the coaches' poll.
Class 11A is splintered in both polls, with three different teams drawing first place votes from the media, and five teams getting first place votes from the coaches. West Central is first in the media poll and third in the coaches’ poll. Dell Rapids is first in the coaches’ poll and second in the media poll.
Both Beresford and Dakota Valley got mentions in both 11A polls. Dakota Valley (1-0) was fourth in the media poll and received votes in the coaches’ poll. Beresford (1-0) was fifth, including a first-place vote, in the media poll, with the Watchdogs receiving votes from the media.
Winner is the top pick in both Class 11B polls. Elk Point-Jefferson (2-0) is ranked second by the coaches, with two first-place votes, and third by the media.
Howard tops both Class 9A polls. Parkston ranks fourth in the media poll and fifth in the coaches’ poll, with the coaches giving Parkston a first-place vote. Platte-Geddes (1-1) and Bon Homme (1-0) received votes in both polls. Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy received a first-place vote in the coaches’ poll.
Herreid-Selby Area holds the top spot in both 9B polls, with Avon (2-0) ranking second and receiving votes in both polls.
Canistota holds the top spot in both 9A polls.
Jefferson leads the 11AAA media poll, with O’Gorman leading the coaches’ poll.
FOOTBALL
S.D. MEDIA POLL
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Aug. 29 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
CLASS 11AAA
1. Jefferson (15) 1-0 95 3
2. O’Gorman (4) 1-0 80 4
3. Lincoln (1) 1-0 63 5
4. Brandon Valley 0-1 26 1
5. Stevens 1-0 19 NR
Receiving votes: Harrisburg 15, Roosevelt 2.
CLASS 11AA
1. Pierre (20) 1-0 100 1
2. Tea Area 1-0 74 2
3. Yankton 1-0 63 3
4. Brookings 1-0 43 4
5. Sturgis 1-0 19 RV
Receiving votes: Mitchell 1.
CLASS 11A
1. West Central (8) 1-0 84 2
2. Dell Rapids (9) 1-0 82 4
3. Canton (3) 1-0 69 3
4. Dakota Valley 1-0 29 5
5. Madison 0-1 16 1
Receiving votes: Beresford 13, Lennox 7.
CLASS 11B
1. Winner (20) 2-0 100 1
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 2-0 77 2
3. Elk Point-Jefferson 2-0 63 3
4. Sioux Valley 2-0 27 4
5. St. Thomas More 1-0 19 5
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 9, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 4, McCook Central/Montrose 1.
CLASS 9AA
1. Howard (20) 2-0 100 1
2. Wall 2-0 73 2
3. Hamlin 2-0 42 4
4. Parkston 2-0 37 RV
5. Hanson 1-1 31 5
Receiving votes: Bon Homme 11, Ipswich 4, Platte-Geddes 2.
CLASS 9A
1. Canistota (11) 1-1 89 1
2. Gregory (9) 1-0 86 2
3. Warner 2-0 56 5
4. Castlewood 1-0 26 RV
5. Chester Area 2-0 13 RV
Receiving votes: Wolsey-Wessington 11, Lyman 9, Harding County/Bison 9, Deubrook Area 1.
CLASS 9B
1. Herreid/Selby Area (14) 1-0 92 2
2. Avon (3) 2-0 81 3
3. Hitchcock-Tulare 2-0 50 4
4. Dell Rapids St. Mary (3) 1-1 41 1
5. De Smet 1-1 18 5
Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 12, Sully Buttes 4, Faith 2.
SDFBCA POLL
Here is the Week 1 SDFBCA Coaches Poll. Voters are all registered members of the South Dakota Football Coaches Association. Poll is distributed by Dan Hughes - Sioux Valley HS. 11-Man results are compiled and reported by Jake Terry - Elk Point-Jefferson HS. 9-Man results are compiled and reported by Logan DeRungs - Oldham-Ramona/Rutland.
CLASS 11AAA
1. O’Gorman (8) 91
2. SF Jefferson (9) 87
3. Brandon Valley (5) 68
4. SF Lincoln (1) 59
5. Harrisburg (2) 45
RV: RC Stevens 15, Washington 7, Roosevelt 5
CLASS 11AA
1. Pierre (26) 130
2. Tea Area (1) 97
3. Yankton 69
4. Brookings 48
5. Tie: Aberdeen Central 11
5. Tie: Mitchell 11
RV: Sturgis 10, Watertown 3
CLASS 11A
1. Dell Rapids (13) 104
2. Canton (5) 97
3. West Central (5) 71
4. Madison (3) 36
5. Beresford (1) 30
RV: Dakota Valley 25, Lennox 21, SF Christian 18
CLASS 11B
1. Winner (24) 126
2. Elk Point-Jefferson (2) 85
3. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (1) 76
4. Sioux Valley (1) 37
5. Mount Vernon-Plankinton 27
RV: St. Thomas More 25, MCM 13
CLASS 9AA
1. Howard (25) 129 2-0
2. Wall (3) 85 2-0
3. Hamlin (2) 62 2-0
4. Hanson 52 1-1
5. Parkston (1) 35 2-0
Other: Platte-Geddes (1) 23, Bon Homme 14, Ipswich 9, Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy (1) 7
CLASS 9A
1. Canistota (20) 100 1-1
2. Gregory (7) 98 1-0
3. Warner (2) 69 2-0
4. Castlewood 37 1-0
5. Wolsey-Wessington 23 1-1
Other: Timber Lake (1) 19, Lyman 15, Chester Area 12, Harding Co/Bison 10, Deubrook Area (1) 9
CLASS 9B
1. Herreid/Selby Area (19) 118 1-0
2. Avon (4) 77 2-0
3. De Smet (1) 57 1-1
4. Dell Rapids St. Mary (3) 52 1-1
5. Hitchcock-Tulare (1) 48 2-0
Other: Kadoka Area 23, Potter Co 10, Sully Buttes 7, Faith 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.