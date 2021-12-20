TULSA, Okla. — South Dakota had five players in double figures, including a career-high 15 points from freshman Grace Larkins, in a 90-59 rout of Oral Roberts on Monday in the Summit League women’s basketball opener for both quads.
Chloe Lamb finished with a game-high 18 points and five assists for USD (8-4, 1-0 Summit). Liv Korngable finished with 13 points. Kyah Watson had 11 points and four assists. Maddie Krull, limited by first-half foul trouble, finished with 10 points and four assists. Hannah Sjerven added nine points and three blocked shots.
All 11 Coyotes who played in the contest scored.
Tirzah Moore posted 17 points and nine rebounds for Oral Roberts (5-7, 0-1 Summit). Hannah Cooper finished with nine points and five assists. Keni Jo Lippe also had nine points in the effort.
USD remains on the road Wednesday, traveling to Kansas City. Start time is 2 p.m.
Oral Roberts hosts South Dakota State on Wednesday, a 5 p.m. start at the Mabee Center.
SOUTH DAKOTA (8-4)
Hannah Sjerven 4-8 1-2 9, Liv Korngable 6-9 0-0 13, Chloe Lamb 7-13 0-0 18, Kyah Watson 5-10 0-0 11, Maddie Krull 4-7 2-2 10, Natalie Mazurek 2-2 0-0 4, Grace Larkins 4-5 5-6 15, Jeniha Ugofsky 2-4 0-0 4, Macy Guebert 1-2 0-0 2, Aspen Williston 1-2 0-0 2, Allison Peplowski 1-1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 37-63 8-10 90.
ORAL ROBERTS (5-7)
Tirzah Moore 8-15 1-1 17, Katie Scott 3-5 1-1 7, Hannah Cooper 2-7 4-4 9, Ariel Walker 2-6 2-4 6, Keni Jo Lippe 3-7 3-3 9, Regan Schumacher 0-2 0-0 0, Trinity Moore 2-5 0-0 4, Nena Taylor 0-3 0-0 0, Delaney Nix 1-2 0-0 3, Faith Paramore 1-4 1-2 4. TOTALS: 22-56 12-15 59.
SOUTH DAKOTA 21 23 21 25 — 90
ORAL ROBERTS 13 13 12 21 — 59
Three-Pointers: SUD 8-17 (Lamb 4-7, Larkins 2-2, Korngable 1-1, Watson 1-4, Krull 0-1, Ugofsky 0-2), ORU 3-12 (Cooper 1-1, Nix 1-2, Paramore 1-2, Walker 0-3, Lippe 0-4). Rebounds: USD 31 (Korngable 5, Larkins 5), ORU 31 (Moore 9). Personal Fouls: ORU 18, USD 16. Fouled Out: Scott. Assists: USD 22 (Lamb 5), ORU 11 (Cooper 5). Turnovers: ORU 19, USD 8. Steals: USD 13 (Watson 4), ORU 5. Blocked Shots: USD 6 (Sjerven 3), ORU 0. Attendance: 1,432.
