BASEBALL
SOUTH CENTRAL LEAGUE
W L Per GB
Lesterville 8 0 1.000 —
Yankton 7 3 .700 2
Freeman 5 5 .500 4
Tabor 4 4 .500 4
Crofton 4 6 .400 5
Wynot 3 7 .300 6
Menno 1 7 .125 7
Wednesday’s Game
Yankton 10, Tabor 9
Thursday’s Games
Lesterville at Menno
Tabor 7, Crofton 6, 11 innings
Sunday’s Games
Wynot at Crofton
Tabor at Freeman
Monday’s Game
Freeman at Menno
Thursday, July 7
Crofton at Yankton
Friday, July 8
Tabor at Lesterville
Sunday, July 10
Lesterville at Wynot
Menno at Tabor
Thursday, July 14
Menno at Lesterville
Yankton at Tabor
END REGULAR SEASON
GOLF
HILLCREST GOLF & CC
SENIOR LEAGUE
6/29 2-LOW NET: Cal Riesgaard-Dan Swanda by default; Dan Eisenbraun-Joe Vig tied Dick Thompson-John DeJean L 2&1, 4&3, tie; Bruce Teachout-John Hagemann def. Don Munson-Mike Rhorer tied, 2&1, 5&4; Hank Petersen-Robert Haar def. Bob Schoenfelder-Mike Brim 3&1, 1 up, 3&1; Jim Tramp-Norm Willard def. Dave Ewald-Mark Yonke 2&1, L 3&2, 2 up; Cyril Groetken-Neil Connot def. Greg Adamson-Wayne Ibarolle tied, 3&2, 3&2; Denny Fokken-Steve Weiland def. John Hughes-Wayne Anderson 2 up, 3&2, 6&5; Robert Zacher-Roger Thompson def. John Ehret-Terry Frick tied, 1 up, 1 up; Dan Lammers-Steve Slowey def. Chuck Olsen-Ken Bertsch 4&2, 2 up, 6&4; Don Neukirch-Rodger Brandt def. Bill Bobzin-Gary Stevens 4&3, 1 down, 4&3; John Sternquist-Pat King def. Dean Gengler-Dean Thomsen 2&1, 2&1, 3&1
LAKEVIEW GC
MEN’S TUESDAY LEAGUE
STANDINGS: Tramp-Sprakel 80, Miller-Schieffer 80, Kohles-Filips 79, Baily-Kuchta 73, Hysell-Heine 72, Schumacher-Schumacher 69, Christensen-Fish 68, Kuchta-Merkel 68, Suing-Jansen 65, Merkel-Merkel 65, Zavadil-Gobel 63, Wiebelhaus-Wiebelhaus 61, Klug-Murphey 60, Baily-Edwards 59, Lacroix-Lacroix 58, DeBlauw-Hegge 56, DeMuth-Belgum 54, Schumacher-Krepel 53, Schindler-Reindl 49, Wilken-Schurman 46, Folkerts-Wilken 46, Pooler-Paulson 43, Nelson-Nelson 42, Jenness-Janssen 41, Tramp-Wuebben 41, Jackson-Thunker 41, Pokorney-Pokorney 39, Haubrick-Auch 39, Nohr-Goeden 28, Sprakel-Snowden 18
VOLLEYBALL
YANKTON PARKS & REC
WOMEN’S SAND LEAGUE
RESULTS: The Walnut def. Chewblockas 19-21, 22-20, 21-10; Upper Deck def. Volly Llamas 21-15, 21-19, 21-19; Bumpin’ Uglies def. YMC #2 21-12, 21-12, 21-10; The Sandlizards def. The Lemonade Stand 21-19, 21-18, 18-21; Astec Aces def. Bump Mama 21-6, 21-10, 21-8
STANDINGS: Astec Aces 5-0, The Walnut 4-1, YMC #1 3-1, The Sandlizards 3-1, Bumpin’ Uglies 3-1, Chewblockas 3-2, The Lemonade Stand 2-2, Bump Mama 1-4, Upper Deck 1-4, YMC #2 0-4, Volley Llamas 0-5
COED SAND LEAGUE
RESULTS: Kicken Astec def. Mission Unblockable 21-12, 21-11, 21-4; O’Malley’s Allstars def. Czeckers 21-7, 21-8, 21-13; Here for the Beer def. Boston Shoes 21-15; 16-21, 23-21; Boston Shoes def. Spiking Our Drinks 21-12, 21-10, 21-13; USA-Ultimate Sandy Aces def. def. Sandy Beavers 21-9, 21-18, 21-6; The Randoms def. Vishay Tropics 21-15, 21-13, 21-10; Mojo’s Sandy Balls def. School of Hard Blocks 17-21, 23-21, 21-16; Astec Attackers def. Parker Bruisers 21-7, 22-12, 21-12
STANDINGS: Here for the Beer 5-0, O’Malley’s Allstars 5-0, Astec Attackers 5-0, Kicken Astec 5-1, USA-Ultimate Sandy Aces 4-1, Czeckers 3-2, Mission Unblockable 3-3, Parker Bruisers 3-3, The Randoms 2-3, Boston Shoes 2-4, School of Hard Blocks 1-4, Mojo’s Sandy Balls 1-4, Spiking Our Drinks 0-4, Sandy Beavers 0-5, Vishay Tropics 0-5
SOFTBALL
YANKTON PARKS & REC
COED LEAGUE
RESULTS: Marquardt Transportation def. Mojo’s via forfeit; Hunhoff Hillbillies def. POET 6-5; Digger’s Casino def. Sacred Heart Hitters 11-7; Sons of Pitches def. Val’s Angels 16-6; Angels def. Kasey’s Crushers via forfeit; K-Construction def. Astec-Black Sheep 15-7; Sacred Heart Hitters def. Slum Dogs 15-7; Hunhoff Hillbillies def. Slum Dogs 14-7
STANDINGS: Hunhoff Hillbillies 5-0, Diggers Casino 4-0, Marquardt Transportation 4-0, Sons of Pitches 3-1, K-Construction 3-2, Angels 3-2, Astec-Black Sheep 2-2, Mojo’s 2-3, Slum Dogs 1-4, Kasey’s Crushers 1-4, Sacred Heart Hitters 1-4, POET 1-3, Vals Angels 0-5
