GAYVILLE – There was multiple lead changes took place throughout the game between Centerville and Gayville-Volin, with Centerville taking the final lead to win 46-40 in high school football on Friday.
Centerville scored first with a 39-yard touchdown pass, followed by a two-point conversion in the first quarter. However, Gayville-Volin was able to score twice to be up 14-8 at the end of the first.
The lead changed three times in the second quarter, with Centerville going into halftime up 24-22.
Gayville-Volin outscored Centerville in the third to take the lead heading into the final quarter. However, Centerville was able to use a 14-yard run to take the final lead to win.
Leading for Centerville was Alec Austin, who went 16-for-30 to get 301-yards. Covin Wattier had five receptions for 115-yards in the game, while James Buckneberg had 17 rushes for 124-yards.
Spencer Karstens had 17 rushes for 65-yards, and went 13-for-22 for 140-yards to lead Gayville-Volin. Other leaders for Raiders were Hunter Wuebben with seven receptions, Karstens with 11 tackles, and Will Fairley with 10 tackles.
Centerville improves to 2-3 on the season and will play again on Friday at Estelline-Hendricks.
Gayville-Volin’s record is now 1-3, with the team playing again on Friday against Alcester-Hudson.
Parkston 58, Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 0
PARKSTON – The Parkston Trojans shut out the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Raiders 58-0 in high school football game on Friday evening.
Mason Jervik had two rushing attempts throughout the contest, scoring both times for the Trojans. Carter Sommer went two-for-five in passing attempts, throwing 59 yards total for two touchdowns. Luke Bormann had one of the receptions, getting a 26-yard touchdown. Brody Boettcher had the other reception to get a 33-yard touchdown.
Defensively, Maddux Brissette had five solo tackles to lead Parkston. Will Jodozi and Boettcher both had five solos tackles and one sack in the game.
Parkston’s record improves to 5-0 on the season. The Trojans will travel to Garretson on Friday.
The Raiders’ record moves to 0-4, with their next game taking place at home on Friday against Dell Rapids St. Mary.
Avon 32, Hitchcock-Tulare 28
AVON — The Avon Pirates won a close game against the Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots, 32-28, in prep football action on Friday.
For the Pirates, Aziah Meyer rushed for 98 rushing yards, scoring two touchdowns. Noah Watchorn registered 55 yards and one touchdown.
For the Patriots, Blaze Binger scored a touchdown, adding five tackles and eight assisted tackles. Al’Shamon Gunter scored two touchdowns. Preston Wipf had eight tackles.
The Pirates will host the Corsica-Stickney Jaguars Sept 22.
Cedar Catholic 42, Logan View-Scribner-Synder 7
HARTINGTON, Neb. – Cedar Catholic utilized the run game, getting three rushing touchdowns in the second quarter to maintain their lead over Logan View-Scribner-Snyder in a 42-7 win in high school football on Friday night.
Cedar Catholic was able to grab the lead in the first quarter after a one-yard rush, and never looked back. The Trojans added one more touchdown to their score in the first.
LVSS was able to strike back in the first quarter and score their only touchdown of the game to make it 14-7.
Throughout the second quarter, three different players scored rushing touchdowns for Cedar Catholic to extend their lead to 35-7.
The Trojans scored their last touchdown of the game in the third quarter to make the final score 42-7.
Braeden Reifenrath led in rushing, passing, and tackles. Reifenrath had 147-yards on seven attempts for two touchdowns, went 14-for-20 in passing attempts for two touchdowns, and four tackles.
Jaymison Cattau had five receptions for 90-yards and one touchdown for Cedar Catholic. Bodie Hochstein was six-for-six in point-after-attempts to help the Trojans offensively.
For LVSS, Truman Young went 8-for-17 for 116-yards and one touchdown. Josh Egbers had two receptions in the game for 107-yards and one touchdown.
Brayden Wobken led defensively for LVSS with three tackles on the night.
Cedar Catholic’s record improves to 3-1, with their next game taking place on Friday at Oakland-Craig.
Logan View-Scribner-Synder’s record moves to 0-4, with the team’s next game being against Archbishop on Friday.
Crofton 58, Hartington-Newcastle 38
CROFTON, Neb. — Crofton outscored Hartington-Newcastle 34-14 in the second half to claim a 58-38 victory over the Wildcats in prep football action on Friday in Crofton, Nebraska.
Wyatt Tramp and Jace Panning each scored three touchdowns for Crofton. Wil Steffen rushed for one score and passed for one to Panning in the victory.
For the Wildcats, Riley Sudbeck rushed for two touchdowns and passed for two more, finding Cole Heimes and Dayton Sudbeck. Austin Sudbeck also rushed for a score in the effort.
Crofton, 4-0, hosts Laurel-Concord-Coleridge on Sept. 22. Hartington-Newcastle, 0-4, hosts Wakefield on Sept. 22.
Alcester-Hudson 34, Chester 20
ALCESTER — Alcester-Hudson built an 16-0 lead and held on for a 34-20 victory over Chester in prep football action on Friday in Alcester.
Mateo Kleinhans rushed for 170 yards and four touchdowns, and passed for 80 yards and a score for Alcester-Hudson. Jose Topete-Lopez rushed for 131 yards. Evan Brown rushed for 74 yards and had two catches for 25 yards. Ethan Bovill added a 55-yard touchdown catch in the victory.
Aidan Cole had a pair of sacks to lead the Alcester-Hudson defense. Brown had a team-high 4 1/2 tackles.
Layke Wold passed for 185 yards and three touchdowns for Chester. Jovi Wolf had a pair of touchdown catches. Jaxton Opdahl added a touchdown catch for the Flyers.
Garret Hansen had a team-high eight tackles, including a sack, for the Chester defense.
Alcester-Hudson, 5-0, travels to Gayville-Volin on Sept. 22. Chester Area, 3-2, hosts Viborg-Hurley on Sept. 22
EPJ 36, McCook Central-Montrose 8
ELK POINT — The Elk Point Jefferson Huskies got the win against McCook Central-Montrose, 36-8, in prep football action on Friday.
Keaton Gale had 97 rushing yards, adding 96 yards with another touchdown through the air. Garrett Merkley registered 70 rushing yards and one touchdown, adding three catches for 39 yards. Carson Timmins had an 11-yard rush touchdown and three catches for 44 yards. Ashton Fairbanks had one catch for nine yards and one touchdown.
For the Cougars, Carter Randall registered 11 rushes for 26 yards. Lane Deutch went 14-for-43 for 101 yards with one touchdown. Ty Morrison had seven catches for 57 yards. Mason Sabers got five catches for 34 yards, adding one touchdown.
EPJ Huskies will play away at Flandreau Sept 22.
Bon Homme 28, Stanley County 22
FORT PIERRE — Landon Schmidt registered 153 rushing yards as the Bon Homme Cavaliers defeated the Stanley County Buffaloes 28-22 in prep football action Friday.
Jackson Caba added 103 yards on the ground to go with 11 tackles on defense for the Cavs.
The Cavaliers, 1-3, host Platte-Geddes Sept. 22. Stanley County, 3-1, plays at White River Sept. 22.
Scotland-Menno 20, Baltic 0
MENNO — The Scotland-Menno Trappers defeated the Baltic Bulldogs, winning 20-0 in prep football action on Friday.
Leading the Trappers (1-4) in passing, Izayah Ulmer gained 216 yards and two touchdowns. Kory Keppen had 44 receiving yards and one touchdown. Jaycee Walloch registered two unassisted and assisted tackles and caused three fumbles. Brandon Souhrada had four assisted tackles. Carter Fischer posted four unassisted tackles.
Ryder Siemonsma earned four tackles for the Trappers.
The Scotland-Menno Trappers will host the Wagner Red Raiders Sept 22.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 68, Homer 15
HOMER — The Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Bears had three players with two rushing touchdowns as they defeated the Homer Knights 67-15 Friday.
Tyler Boysen led LCC with 96 rushing yards and a touchdown. Eli Haisch had 69 yards and two scores on the ground. Bradyn Urwiler and Connor Korth had two rushing touchdowns.
Defensively, Korth added five tackles.
LCC, 2-2, plays at Crofton Sept. 22. Homer, 1-3, plays at Tri County Northeast Sept. 22.
Parker 18, Clark-Willow Lake 12
PARKER – Parker was able to withstand Clark-Willow Lake to get an 18–12 win in high school football on Friday evening.
Parker’s offense was led by Landon Wieman, who went 11-for-21 for 140-yards and two touchdowns. Wieman also had four carriers for 34-yards. Ray Travnicek had five receptions for 122-yards, and four carries for 10-yards to help Parker.
Parker picked up their first win of the season and is now 1-3. They play again on Friday at Baltic.
Clark-Willow Lake is now 1-3 and will play Mobridge-Pollock on Friday for their next game.
Tri County Northeast 52, Wakefield 41
WAKEFIELD, Neb. — Michael Dickens rushed for 239 yards to lead Tri County Northeast past Wakefield 52-41 in prep football action on Friday.
Ben Jorgensen finished with 101 yards and Brayden McCorkindale added 99 yards rushing for the Wolfpack, who pounded out 449 yards on 44 carries in the contest.
The Wolfpack, 3-1, host Homer on Sept. 22. Wakefield, 0-4, travels to Hartington-Newcastle on Sept. 22
Howard 45, FMFA 18
FREEMAN — The Howard Tigers defeated the Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy Phoenix 45-18 in prep football action on Friday in Freeman.
For the Tigers (4-1), Jackson Remmers pocketed 102 rushing yards and scoring one touchdown. Taiden Hoyer ran 124 rushing yards. Karsyn Feldhaus got 55 rushing yards and one touchdown. Luke Koepsell ran 86 receiving yards and got two touchdowns.
For the Phoenix, Karter Weber got 64 rushing yards and one touchdown and 164 yards in passing and scored two touchdowns.
The Phoenix (3-1) will play at Colome on Sept 22.
Gregory 50, Irene-Wakonda 0
IRENE — Gregory downed Irene-Wakonda 50-0 in prep football action on Friday in Irene.
Brendan Oien had two catches for 13 yards to lead the Irene-Wakonda offense.
Defensively for Irene-Wakonda, Brody VanBeek and Max Pollman each had three stops.
Gregory, 2-2, hosts Kimball-White Lake on Sept. 22. Irene-Wakonda, 0-4, hosts Howard on Sept. 22.
Oakland-Craig 34, Ponca 16
PONCA, Neb. – Oakland-Craig used a strong defense in the second half to prevent Ponca from scoring to get the 34-16 win in high school football action on Friday evening.
Both teams were able to score in the first quarter to get six points on the board.
Ponca was able to take their first and only lead in the second quarter, heading into the halftime up 16-14.
However, Oakland-Craig was able to shut out Ponca in the second half, and get up 34-16 to get the win.
Dalton Lamprecht led Ponca in rushing attempts, rushing 11 times for 63-yards. Lamprecht also had three receptions for 38-yards and one touchdown. Tucker McGill led the team in receptions, getting three for 50-yards and one touchdown.
Cody Rohan had nine tackles throughout the contest to lead Ponca.
Brayden Anderson went 12-for-17 for 130-yards and one touchdown for Oakland-Craig. Kevin Mendez put two touchdowns on the board for the team after rushing five times for 38-yards and two touchdowns.
Ponca is now 3-1 on the season and will play again on Friday at Battle Creek.
Oakland-Craig’s record improves to 3-1, with the team looking to extend their streak to four on Friday against Cedar Catholic.
Ainsworth 54, Niobrara-Verdigre 0
VERDIGRE, Neb. — Ainsworth handed Niobrara-Verdigre its first setback of the season, downing the Cougars 54-0 in prep football action on Friday.
Traegan McNally passed for four touchdowns and caught another for Ainsworth.
Ainsworth, 4-0, hosts Chambers-Wheeler Central on Sept. 22. Niobrara-Verdigre, 3-1, travels to O’Neill St. Mary’s next.
Tea Area 66, Douglas 8
TEA – The Tea Area Titan rushed 303-yards to get a dominate 66-8 win over Douglas in 11AA high school football on Friday.
Keegan DeYoung led the Titans in rushing touchdowns, scoring three times on five rushing attempts. Cole McKinney and Brener Konrad both had two rushing touchdowns, while Tyler Rhead had one in the game.
Konrad also was three-for-three in passing attempts, throwing 43-yards total for one touchdown. Brock Ellinhson had two receptions on the night, with one turning into a touchdown for the Titans.
Defensively, Ethan Miller and McKinney had four total tackles on the night to keep Douglas at bay.
Aiden Russel threw for a total of 141-yards to get one touchdown for Douglas. Isaiah Brewer scored the lone Douglas touchdown.
For Douglas, Joshua Gaudino and Reilly Knodell led defensively, both getting six total tackles on the night.
The Titans’ record improves to 3-1, and they make the trip to Yankton on Friday for their next game.
Douglas moves to 1-3 on the season, with their next game taking place on Friday at Brookings.
