Chloe Foote put the ball in the back of the net on a free kick to score for the Yankton Gazelles, but Sioux Falls Lincoln restored and maintained their lead to win 3-1 to start off the soccer season at Crane-Youngworth Field in Yankton.
Tyler Schuring, the Gazelles head coach, saw many positives from the team throughout the contest, with many of them coming in the first half of the game.
“They are a very quality opponent, and the first half of our game was very competitive. Overall, we played very well today,” he said. “Instead of dropping their heads after Lincoln’s first goal, the girls stayed fighting and creating opportunities throughout the game.”
The Gazelles capitalized on one of the opportunities they created, with Foote scoring her goal with :59 left in the first half.
“Initially, I was just trying to give my teammates a ball that they could put in the net. I wasn’t trying to score but it was exciting when it went in,” Foote said. “It really helped lift everyone’s spirits going into halftime.”
Yankton had two keepers make an appearance in today’s matchup. Both Hannah Kruger and Elaina Mohnen saw varsity action in the goal for their first time. Kruger started in goal for the team, while Mohnen finished it out in the second half.
“We don’t have a set starter yet for the position, so we are trying to encourage competition for it. Both keepers were very composed and performed very well today,” Schuring said.
With 20:10 left in the game, Mohnen had a big time save after stopping Lily Dahler’s penalty kick to keep the score 1-1.
“It was a great save and she was really excited to have gotten it,” Schuring said. “Her teammates were very supportive and excited for her as well.”
Sioux Falls Lincoln improves to 1-0 on the season.
Yankton’s record moves to 0-1, with their next game being on Tuesday against defending state champions, Harrisburg.
“We know they [Harrisburg] will be a big challenge for us,” Schuring stated. “We will watch the film from the game to see where we can make adjustments and tighten things up, that way we can continue to move forward and compete.”
Follow @kenzie_attk on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.