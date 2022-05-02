VERMILLION — South Dakota head men’s basketball coach Eric Peterson officially introduced Mihai Carcoana (MEE-hi CAR-cohn-uh) as the newest member of the Coyotes on Monday. Carcoana is a 6-11 center from Ludus, Romania, and is transferring to USD after spending his freshman season at the University of Toledo.
“I’ve known Mihai for almost four years now, and I have seen him play live in his home country of Romania at the FIBA U18 tournament,” said Peterson. “I love everything that he is about.”
Prior to his collegiate career, Carcoana competed in the 2019 FIBA U18 Division B tournament and led his home country to a 21st place finish after wins over Kosovo and Slovakia. Carcoana led the team with 10.9 points per game while also averaging 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.
In his freshman year at Toledo, Carcoana played in all 32 games for the Rockets. He scored a season-high 11 points against Northern Illinois and made 25-of-56 shots on the year. Carcoana also hauled in 64 rebounds including a season-high of seven against Northwestern Ohio. The Elevation Prep graduate contributed four assists and seven rebounds on the season as well.
“Mihai is extremely physical, but also a very skilled post player,” added Peterson. “He moves really well for his size and will help us tremendously on the defensive end. We are so excited for him to join our program here at South Dakota.”
Carcoana will enter as a sophomore at USD and plans to get his degree in marketing.
