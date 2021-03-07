VERMILLION — South Dakota frustrated Oral Roberts on Sunday during a 26-24, 25-11, 25-11 Summit League victory inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
The Coyotes, now 10-4 overall and 9-1 in the Summit, forced Oral Roberts into a negative .057 hitting percentage in the match. For the match the visitors had 21 kills and 27 errors.
South Dakota, despite seeing a 10-match streak of hitting .200 or better snapped, had eight service aces and nine total blocks to aid in the victory, keeping pace with Denver and Kansas City atop the Summit League, all 9-1.
Oral Roberts, meanwhile, was swept for the first time in Summit League play this season after having seven of its previous nine league matches go five sets.
“Oral Roberts is a really good team,” coach Leanne Williamson said. “That’s the first time they have been swept in conference. That’s a really good feet for our team to be able to accomplish and to do it on our home floor is always a positive as well.”
South Dakota secured its sixth sweep in Summit League play and for the second time in those six sweeps a balanced offensive attack, with no hitters reaching double figures in kills, aided the victory.
“Our defense really stepped up and made some plays,” Williamson said. “I was just really happy with our team and the way they responded (after Saturday’s five-set match). We did feel there was a lot that we could get better at.”
Aimee Adams, who equaled her career-high with 10 kills on Saturday, added nine on Sunday to go with a .412 hitting percentage. The sophomore also recorded 14 digs, one of three in double figures to help the defense in the win.
Elizabeth Juhnke contributed nine kills, nine digs and a service ace while South Dakota’s balanced offensive attack included eight kills from Sami Slaughter, six from Madison Harms and three from Maddie Wiedenfeld.
Madison Jurgens had 30 assists and three service aces while defensively Brooklyn Bollweg provided 12 digs and Lolo Weideman 10. Bollweg also had three of the Coyotes eight service aces in the win.
South Dakota, with three weeks left in the regular season, visits Denver next weekend before hosting Kansas City and finishing it off with road trip at Western Illinois.
“It’s going to be fun playing Denver, it’s always fun there,” said Jurgens. “Denver is a really tough opponent, competitive battle, it’s what we play this game for. I’m just excited for the last three weeks of the season with tough opponents. It should be fun.”
Matches in Denver are slated for 7 p.m. (CST) on Friday and 5 p.m. (CST) on Saturday.
SATURDAY — USD 3, ORAL ROBERTS 2: South Dakota outlasted Oral Roberts 27-29, 25-22, 22-25, 25-20, 15-6 in Summit League volleyball action at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Saturday.
Elizabeth Juhnke recorded 22 kills, 15 digs and four assisted blocks for USD. Sami Slaughter finished with 13 kills. Aimee Adams had 10 kills, hitting .429 on the day, and added 11 digs and five assisted blocks. Madison Jurgens posted 51 assists, 10 digs, two ace serves and three blocks (two solo). Lolo Weideman had 29 digs and Brooklyn Bollweg added 11 digs in the victory.
Aixa Vigil led ORU with 21 kills and three blocks (one solo). Jaxie Wakley posted 16 kills. Kaia Dunford had 12 kills and 14 digs. Bryanne Soares had 27 assists and 11 digs, Sylvia Lawson had 16 assists and Sarah Tiessen had 21 digs in the effort.
