Senior Gage Becker became Yankton’s career leader in singles victories with two wins in a Bucks sweep of a home boys’ tennis triangular, Tuesday at the NFAA Easton Archery Center. Yankton beat Bishop Heelan and Vermillion, each by 9-0 margins.
Becker earned 10-1 victories over both Jacob Liewer of Heelan and Caiden Mandernach of Vermillion, giving the senior 89 career singles victories. Becker, who entered the day with 87 victories in his career, passed both Lucas Rockne (2009-15, 87 wins) and Jacob Rockne (2004-10, 88 wins) on the day to claim the top spot.
Yankton dominated the indoor triangular, not dropping more than two games to any single opponent.
Yankton, 6-0, travels to Brandon on Friday to face Brandon Valley and Mitchell in a triangular. Play begins at 11 a.m.
YANKTON 9, HEELAN 0
SINGLES: Gage Becker Y def. Jacob Liewer 10-1; Ryan Schulte Y def. Luka Ernesti 10-2; Zac Briggs Y def. Jason Breen 10-0; Harrison Krajewski Y def. Carter Kuehl 10-1; Keaton List Y def. Nathan Lawler 10-0; Miles Krajewski Y def. Nick Miller 10-2
DOUBLES: Becker-Briggs Y def. Liewer-Ernesti 10-1; Schulte-List Y def. Breen-Kuehl 10-0; H. Krajewski-Dylan Ridgway Y def. Lawler-Miller 10-1
JV: Ridgway Y def. Brady Schulz 10-1; Corrigan Johnke Y def. Jack Bousquet 10-1; M. Krajewski-Johnke Y def. Schulz-Bousquet 10-0
YANKTON 9, VERMILLION 0
SINGLES: Gage Becker Y def. Caiden Mandernach 10-1; Ryan Schulte Y def. Lucas Green 10-0; Zac Briggs Y def. Caleb Reins 10-0; Harrison Krajewski Y def. Hayden Fogelman 10-0; Keaton List Y def. Grant Freeling 10-0; Miles Krajewski Y def. Mason Freeling 10-0
DOUBLES: Becker-Briggs Y def. Mandernach-Green 10-0; Schulte-List Y def. Reins-Fogelman 10-0; H. Krajewski-Dylan Ridgway Y def. G. Freeling-M.Freeling 10-0
JV: Ridgway Y def. Gaul Magana 10-0; Corrigan Johnke Y def. Zane Parry 10-0; M. Krajewski-Johnke Y def. Magana-Parry 10-0
