REDFIELD — Tabor used an eight-run second inning to surge past Clark-Willow Lake 13-1 in five innings in an elimination game at the South Dakota State Class B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Sunday in Redfield.
Brady Bierema went 3-for-3, and Landon Bares went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI for Tabor. Jackson Caba had two hits and two RBI. Riley Rothschadl also had two hits. Jace Toupal had a hit and two RBI, and Logan Winckler, Landon Schmidt and Landon Smith each had a hit in the victory.
Trey Huber and Jakob Steen each had a hit for Clark-Willow Lake.
Landon Schmidt pitched four shutout innings, striking out seven, for the win. Dawson Lantgen took the loss.
Tabor faces host Redfield in an elimination game today (Monday).
Elk Point-Jefferson 5, Salem-Montrose-Canova 3
REDFIELD — Elk Point-Jefferson built an early 3-0 lead and held on for a 5-3 victory over Salem-Montrose-Canova in an elimination game in the South Dakota State Class B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Sunday in Redfield.
Elk Point-Jefferson advances to face Dell Rapids, which is unbeaten in the tournament, today (Monday) at 7 p.m.
Keaton Gale went 3-for-4 for EPJ. Ben Swatek doubled. Kayden Moore had a hit and two RBI. Ty Trometer, Tayson Swatek, Jordan Anderson and Jacob Gale each had a hit in the victory.
Jack Neises doubled twice for SMC. Braeden Kerkhove, Griffin Clubb and Weston Remmers each had a hit, with Remmers driving in two runs.
Tayson Swatek picked up the win. Kerkhove took the loss.
Lincoln Lutheran 8, Hartington 0
RUSHVILLE, Neb. — Ryan Bokelmann of Chick-fil-A (Lincoln Lutheran) tossed a six-inning no-hitter, striking out 13, as they eliminated Hartington with an 8-0 decision in the Nebraska State Class C American Legion Baseball Tournament, Sunday in Rushville, Nebraska.
Mason Dawes had three hits, including a double, for Lincoln Lutheran. Carson Oerman had two hits and two RBI. Bokelmann and Brennan Tarzian each doubled in the victory.
Dylan Taylor took the loss for Hartington.
Hartington finished with a 16-11 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.