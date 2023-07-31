REDFIELD — Tabor used an eight-run second inning to surge past Clark-Willow Lake 13-1 in five innings in an elimination game at the South Dakota State Class B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Sunday in Redfield.

Brady Bierema went 3-for-3, and Landon Bares went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI for Tabor. Jackson Caba had two hits and two RBI. Riley Rothschadl also had two hits. Jace Toupal had a hit and two RBI, and Logan Winckler, Landon Schmidt and Landon Smith each had a hit in the victory.

