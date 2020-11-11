HOPEWELL, N.J.—South Dakota senior center Hannah Sjerven was one of 25 women recognized Wednesday on the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year preseason watch list presented by Her Hoop Stats.
Sjerven was voted the Summit League Preseason Player of the Year for 2020-21, one of three Coyotes to earn preseason all-league honors. She averaged 12.2 points, 7.3 boards and 2.0 blocks per game last season. Sjerven was the most accurate shooter in the league at 58.1 percent. She ranks fourth on USD’s career blocks chart after two seasons with 126.
A native of Rogers, Minnesota, Sjerven has received a handful of Summit League awards in her time with the Coyotes. As a junior in 2019-20, she was the Summit Defensive Player of the Year, Tournament MVP and first-team honoree. She was the Summit’s Sixth Woman of the Year and Transfer of the Year as a sophomore.
Sjerven’s Coyotes are the reigning Summit League champions. South Dakota, with its 30-2 record last season, was receiving votes in the preseason Associated Press poll announced yesterday. The Coyotes open the 2020-21 season with No. 1 South Carolina on Nov. 28 in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon.
Coyote alumna Ciara Duffy was the inaugural winner of the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year in 2019-20.
