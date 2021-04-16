SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Mount Marty matched its opening round score of 335, moving up one slot to place third in the eight-team Dordt Invitational women’s golf tournament. The two-day event concluded on Friday at The Ridge Golf Course in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Morningside won the team title with a two-day score of 595. Briar Cliff finished second at 652, followed by the Lancers (670) and Iowa Lakes (677).
Morningside claimed the top four spots, with Laia Badosa and Sofia Castelan tying for first at 4-over 148. Maria Nava shot 149 and Sam Knight carded a 150 for the Mustangs.
Mount Marty was led by a 10th place finish from Sara Skorheim, who shot back-to-back 82s to finish at 164. Courtney Heath (166) tied for 11th, Chantel Brende (167) placed 13th, Tanna Lehfeldt (173) tied for 23rd and Caitlyn Stimpson (177) tied for 27th for the Lancers.
Also for MMU, Emily Popkes (194) finished 47th and Katie Roth (233) finished 55th.
Mount Marty now turns its attention to the Great Plains Athletic Conference Spring Championships, April 23-24 at Bent Tree Golf Course in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
NSIC Men
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Augustana’s Jacob Lee has the individual lead after the opening round of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Men’s Golf Championships, which began on Friday at Shoal Creek Golf Course in Kansas City, Missouri.
Lee, a Parkston grad, shot a 1-under 70 in the opening round. Bemidji State’s Chris Swenson and Minnesota State-Mankato’s Hunter Rebrovich are tied for second, two strokes back.
Winona State leads the team standings at 301. Bemidji State, MSU-Mankato and Upper Iowa are tied for second at 305.
Andes Central grad J.J. Cooney, competing for the University of Sioux Falls, shot 81 in the opening round to tie for 35th.
NIACC Inv.
MASON CITY, Iowa — Randolph, Nebraska, native Carter Schnoor helped Northeast Community College to a fifth place finish in the NIACC Spring Invitational, Thursday at the Mason City Country Club.
Schnoor tied teammates Ty Heimes and Everette Carroll for 14th, each shooting 77.
The Hawks are back in action at the Southeast Community College Invitational on Monday and Tuesday at the Beatrice Country Club in Beatrice, Neb.
Boys: LCC Inv.
LAUREL, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Riley Kuehn earned medalist honors at the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge boys’ golf Invitational, held Thursday in Laurel, Nebraska.
Kuehn shot 70, finishing nine strokes ahead of Pierce’s Chadron Roth. Wayne’s Tanner Walling finished third at 80, followed by Tri County Northeast’s Garett Blanke (84).
Wayne won the team title at 341, two strokes ahead of Cedar Catholic. Pierce (352) was third, followed by Tri County Northeast (381) and Ponca (386).
TEAM SCORES: Wayne 341, Hartington Cedar Catholic 343, Pierce 352, Tri County Northeast 381, Ponca 386, Hartington-Newcastle 411, Crofton 439, Madison 443, Randolph 443, Wakefield 469, Homer 514
TOP 15: 1, Riley Kuehn, Cedar Catholic 70; 2, Chadron Roth, Pierce 79; 3, Tanner Walling, Wayne 80; 4, Garett Blanke, TCN 84; 5, Brock Rogers, Tekamah-Herman 85; 6, Bo Armstrong, Wayne 85; 7, Zach Weber, Crofton 85; 8, Drew Sharpe, Wayne 86; 9, Hunter Raabe, Pierce 88; 10, Zach Fernau, Ponca 88; 11, Nate Oswald, TCN 90; 12, Christopher Woerdeman, Wayne 90; 13, Carson Becker, Cedar Catholic 90; Mack Kuehn, Cedar Catholic 90; 15, Bret Brenneis, Tekamah-Herman 90
Girls: Vermillion 197, Canton 218
VERMILLION — Vermillion had all five golfers under 53 to beat Canton 197 to 218 in a nine-hole girls’ golf dual on Thursday at The Bluffs Golf Course.
Canton’s Olivia Sorlie shot 39 to earn individual honors. Vermillion’s Megan Brady (44) was second.
Vermillion also won JV honors, 233 to 318.
VARSITY: Vermillion 197, Canton 218
INDIVIDUAL: Olivia Sorlie C 39, Megan Brady V 44, Stephanie Carr V 50, Kensie Mulheron V 51, Kaitlin Tracy V 52, Emma Willert V 53, Alyvia Truman C 56, Ellery Jansen C 60, Landre Meister C 63, Isabelle Bauer C 69
JV: Vermillion 233, Canton 318
INDIVIDUAL: Abby Hanson V 51, Saige Jorgenson V 59, Georgia Johnson V 60, Delanie Smidt V 63, Catie Naber V 67, Carlie Olson C 71, Brooklyn Wiebe C 81, Erin Legg C 83, Adyson Nygaard C 83, Skyler Dethleusay C 86
