The Yankton cross country team (grades 7-12) will begin the 2020 season with a practice at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13. Athletes are asked to meet at the YHS activities parking lot by the main gym entrance.
Athletes entering 7th or 10th grade must have a physical completed, online activity form completed, and COVID waiver completed before being able to practice. Athletes in grades 8, 9, 11 and 12 must have online activity form completed and COVID waiver completed before being able to practice.
All forms can be found online at Yankton School District Home page under the Activities Department home page, and then selecting “Activities Forms.”
The 2020 season begins with the O’Gorman Invitational on Aug. 28.
