The top teams remained unchanged as the South Dakota Media prep volleyball poll was announced on Tuesday. O’Gorman (AA, 3-0), Sioux Falls Christian (A, 6-0) and Warner (B, 8-0) were each unanimous selections.
Yankton faces two teams receiving attention from the voters this week, playing at Sioux Falls Roosevelt (receiving votes) tonight (Tuesday) and at fifth-ranked Sioux Falls Washington on Thursday.
Dakota Valley (3-0) remained second in Class A, with Wagner (6-1) remaining third. Platte-Geddes (5-0) received votes.
Here is the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the Week of Sept. 5, 2022. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
1. O'Gorman (17) 3-0 85 1
3. S.F. Jefferson 2-0 39 4
5. S.F. Washington 1-1 23 2
RECEIVING VOTES: Huron (6-0) 9, S.F. Roosevelt (1-3) 1
1. S.F. Christian (17) 6-0 85 1
2. Dakota Valley 3-0 68 2
4. R.C. Christian 9-3 17 4
RECEIVING VOTES: Platte-Geddes (5-0) 13, Hamlin (3-0) 5, Garretson (5-2) 2, Elkton-Lake Benton (2-0) 1, Florence-Henry (4-0) 1, Baltic (6-1) 1
4. Wolsey-Wessington 2-2 22 4
RECEIVING VOTES: Colman-Egan (2-1) 10, Faulkton Area (3-0) 3
(0) comments
