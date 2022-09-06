The top teams remained unchanged as the South Dakota Media prep volleyball poll was announced on Tuesday. O’Gorman (AA, 3-0), Sioux Falls Christian (A, 6-0) and Warner (B, 8-0) were each unanimous selections.

Yankton faces two teams receiving attention from the voters this week, playing at Sioux Falls Roosevelt (receiving votes) tonight (Tuesday) and at fifth-ranked Sioux Falls Washington on Thursday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.