VOLLEYBALL
SUMMIT LEAGUE TOURN.
Nov. 25-27 at Vermillion
Quarterfinals, Nov. 25
No. 4 Kansas City (21-9, 12-6) vs. No. 5 Oral Roberts (17-10, 11-7), 4:30 p.m.
No. 3 Denver (23-5, 14-4) vs. No. 6 South Dakota State (18-11, 10-8), 7 p.m.
Semifinals, Nov. 26
No. 1 Omaha (19-9, 16-2) vs. KC/ORU winner, 4:30 p.m.
No. 2 South Dakota (18-9, 15-3) vs. DU/SDSU winner, 7 p.m.
Championship, Nov. 27
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
SOUTH CENTRAL CONF.
FINAL STANDINGS: Platte-Geddes 5-0, Burke 3-2, Gregory 3-2, Kimball-White Lake 3-2, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 1-4, Colome 0-5
ALL-CONF. TEAM
Adisyn Indahl, Burke; Karly VanDerWerff, Platte-Geddes; Kailee Frank, Burke; Dani Deffenbaugh, Kimball-White Lake; Cadence Van Zee, Platte-Geddes; Avery DeVries, Platte-Geddes; Regan Hoffman, Platte-Geddes; Ryann Nielson, Kimball-White Lake; Jessy Jo VanDerWerff, Gregory; Brooklyn Kenzy, Gregory; Elle Johnson, Burke; Mya Determan, Gregory; Paige Bull, Burke; Madison Heath, Kimball-White Lake; Lexie Vander Pol, Andes Central-Dakota Christian
HONORABLE MENTION
Gracie Kenzy, Gregory; Hadley Hanson, Platte-Geddes; Jordyn Ring, Colome; Baleigh Nachtigal, Platte-Geddes; Katie Welker, Colome; Harley Namanny, Kimball-White Lake
GREAT PLAINS CONF.
ALL-CONF. TEAM
BURKE: Adisyn Indahl, Kailee Frank, Elle Johnson
GAYVILLE-VOLIN: Jadyn Hubbard, Molly Larson, Keeley Larson
TRIPP-DELMONT-ARMOUR: Hannah Stremick, Gracey Schatz, Megan Reiner
AVON: Tiffany Pelton, Katie Gretschmann, McKenna Kocmich
SCOTLAND: Rylee Conrad, Bailey Vitek
COLOME: Jordyn Ring, Landi Krumpus
ALCESTER-HUDSON: Roni Rhead, Ella Serck
CORSICA-STICKNEY: Morgan Clites, Rachel Gerlach
ANDES CENTRAL-DAKOTA CHRISTIAN: Lexie Vander Pol, Claire Johnson
CENTERVILLE: Thea Gust
FREEMAN ACADEMY-MARION: Alivia Weber
MARTY: Jayla Bruguier
FOOTBALL
NEB. FINALS
Friday, Nov. 19 at Kearney
D6: Cody-Kilgore 65, Potter-Dix 37
Monday, Nov. 22 at Lincoln
D1: Howells-Dodge 42, Cross County 12
D2: Kenesaw 46, Sandhills-Thedford 40
B: Bennington 42, Aurora 14
Tuesday, Nov. 23 at Lincoln
C1: Columbus Lakeview 37, Pierce 25
C2: Archbishop Bergan 49, Norfolk Catholic 20
A: Gretna (11-1) vs. Omaha Westside (12-0), 7:15 p.m.
NCAA FCS Playoffs
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 27
Stephen F. Austin at Incarnate Word, 2 p.m.
UT-Martin at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
S. Illinois at South Dakota, 5 p.m.
Davidson at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Holy Cross, 11 a.m.
UC Davis at South Dakota St., 2 p.m.
N. Iowa at E. Washington, 3 p.m.
Florida A&M at SE Louisiana, 6 p.m.
Second Round
Saturday, Dec. 4
Stephen F. Austin-Incarnate Word winner at Sam Houston, 2 p.m.
UT-Martin-Missouri St. winner at Montana St., 3 p.m.
S. Illinois-South Dakota winner at North Dakota St., 2:30 p.m.
Davidson-Kennesaw St. winner at ETSU, 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart-Holy Cross winner at Villanova, 6 p.m.
UC Davis-South Dakota St. winner at Sacramento St., 8 p.m.
N. Iowa-E. Washington winner at Montana, 8 p.m.
Florida A&M-SE Louisiana at James Madison, 1 p.m.
