BRANDON — The Yankton Gazelles went 0-2 in the Brandon Valley Invitational girls’ tennis tournament, Thursday in Brandon.
Watertown topped Yankton 7-2. For the Gazelles, Nora Krajewski and Karalyn Koerner won in singles play.
Stevens downed Yankton 6-3. Nora and Sabrina Krajewski won in singles, then teamed up for a doubles victory.
Yankton, 4-2, is off until the Brookings Jamboree on Aug. 25.
WATERTOWN 7, YANKTON 2
SINGLES: Nora Krajewski Y def. Ellie Zink 10-8; Leyla Meester W def. Sabrina Krajewski 10-5; Faith Berg W def. Addison Gordon 10-8; Sophia Nichols W def. Evelyne Lima-Zapon 10-4; Karalyn Koerner Y def. Cayda Weiss 10-9 (7-5); Karlie Schulte W def. Meagan Scott 10-3
DOUBLES: Zink-Meester W def. N. Krajewski-S. Krajewski 10-6; Berg-Nichols W def. Gordon-Lima Zapon 10-9 (9-7); C. Weiss-Schulte W def. Scott-Koerner 10-4
JV: Hannah Pesek W def. Sienna Cuka 10-3; Jade Smith W def. Elise Koller (no score available); Olivia Whiting W def. Annie Baumann 10-6; Kaia VanDerMerwe W def. Presley Sedlacek 10-4; Emma Ofstehage W def. Tori Miller 10-5; Savannah Sovell W def. Miller 10-4; Pesek-Smith W def. Cuka-Koller 10-2
STEVENS 6, YANKTON 3
SINGLES: Nora Krajewski Y def. Peyton Ogle 10-3; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Sylvie Mortimer 10-4; Arabella Scott S def. Addison Gordon 10-4; Ella Potvin S def. Evelyne Lima-Zapon 10-2; Madison Marsh S def. Karalyn Koerner 10-0; Bella Nelson S def. Meagan Scott 10-0
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-S. Krajewski Y def. Ogle-Scott 10-4; Mortimer-Potvin S def. Gordon-Lima Zapon 10-2; Marsh-Nelson S def. Scott-Koerner 10-2
JV: Claudia Werner S def. Sienna Cuka 8-1; Adelaide Morgan S def. Elise Koller 8-0; Elean Braun S def. Annie Baumann 8-0; Natalie Miller S def. Presley Sedlacek 8-0; Emma Hafner S def. Tori Miller 8-1; Morgan-Werner S def. Cuka-Koller 10-1; Elaina Carpenter-Cordelia Raforth S def. A. Baumann-Sedlacek 8-0
