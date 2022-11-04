VERMILLION — Coming off arguably the highest point of their season during Dakota Days, the South Dakota Coyotes followed up an impressive 27-24 win over a ranked Southern Illinois Salukis team with a tough 45-24 road loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The loss dropped the Coyotes to 2-6 (1-4 Missouri Valley Football Conference) on the season.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.