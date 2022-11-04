VERMILLION — Coming off arguably the highest point of their season during Dakota Days, the South Dakota Coyotes followed up an impressive 27-24 win over a ranked Southern Illinois Salukis team with a tough 45-24 road loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.
The loss dropped the Coyotes to 2-6 (1-4 Missouri Valley Football Conference) on the season.
In the second quarter, the Penguins went on a 28-point scoring run to take a 38-10 lead at halftime. Even at that point, it was the most points the USD defense had given up all season.
“That second quarter, was one of those quarters where everything went the wrong way,” Coyotes head coach Bob Nielson said in a Zoom call with reporters Tuesday. “We had them pinned back in third-and-long. They completed a big play and got that drive in the endzone. Then we turn around and fumble the kickoff, give them the ball at (our) 20 (and they) generated another score. Then we turned the ball over on their next possession and created a shorter field for them as well. That’s not the kind of football but you can play and win (with) in this league.”
After a playoff appearance in 2021, it appears that the Coyotes, even if they win out, will most likely not be playing postseason football.
Still, Nielson said that the prospect of winning is keeping the team motivated during the last month of the season. The Coyotes take on a Missouri State team (3-5, 1-4 MVFC) that has had their share of struggles as well this season.
“Our goal this week is to win against a really good Missouri State team,” Nielson said. “Both of us have found it difficult to find wins in the (Missouri Valley Football Conference). We both have a lot to play for in that regard.”
Although the Bears have had their struggles winning games in 2022 as well, their offense got going in a 64-14 thumping of the Western Illinois Leathernecks last week. Nielson said the Coyotes will be challenged in defending their skill players, including quarterback Jason Shelley and running back Jacardia Wright.
“Defensively, we’re going to have to play a complete football game and do a good job of avoiding the big plays (like the plays) we gave up Saturday (against YSU),” he said.
Although he did not point to it directly, Nielson hinted at time of possession as an area the Coyotes need to improve to give themselves the best chance to win.
“You’ve got to be able to balance your attack,” he said. “A lot of it with us is (that) we’ve got to make sure that our run game is going. When our run game has been successful, we’ve put ourselves in positions to win the game.”
With redshirt freshman quarterback Aidan Bouman getting his first career start at YSU after his heroics against Southern Illinois, Nielson pointed to him showing his talent at times, but adding that there are areas where he can improve.
“He made some good throws early in the game on those back-to-back scoring drives that we had,” Nielson said. “There are things that he can do better.
“There are situations where when teams have to pass, it’s harder to pass protect,” Nielson said. “He could have stepped up and maybe got rid of the football (earlier) but at the same time there’s things that we can build on.”
Nielson said that offensively, there were third down situations where they could have converted, and that got them away from their game plan.
“You go away from your game plan because you’ve got to throw the football more as you’re trying to get back into it,” Nielson said. “The second half you know was different than what our game plan was had the game been (closer).”
The Coyotes will look to stick to their game plan and accomplish their weekly goal of going 1-0 against the Bears Saturday. Game time is set for 1 p.m. at the DakotaDome.
Missouri State (3-5) at South Dakota (2-6)
1 p.m., DakotaDome
SERIES: The series is tied at 4-4. Missouri State won both meetings in 2021, in the spring and fall.
LAST MEETING: Missouri State rallied to a 31-23 victory, scoring the final 17 points of the contest, when the teams met in September of 2021.
LAST TIME OUT: USD dropped a 45-24 decision at Youngstown State. MSU celebrated homecoming with a 64-14 rout of Western Illinois.
NEXT UP: USD hits the road for the final time this season, heading to North Dakota. Missouri State hosts Youngstown State.
