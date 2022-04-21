The Yankton Gazelles finished third in a girls’ golf quadrangular on Thursday at Yankton’s Fox Run Golf Course.
Harrisburg, led by Reese Jansa’s 3-under 69, shot a team score of 335 to win the team event. Mitchell (349) was second, followed by the Gazelles (355) and Sioux Falls Washingotn (411).
Mitchell’s Allison Meyerink was second with a 79, followed by Mitchell’s Quinn Dannenbring (81) and Washington’s Meg Christoffels (85).
Yankton was led by Sabrina Krajewski and Tatum Hohenthaner, each of whom shot an 87. Jillian Eidsness carded a 90 and Ellia Homstad shot 91 for the Gazelles.
Yankton claimed the JV win, 419 to 430 over Mitchell. Harrisburg’s Isabella Werth led the JV group, shooting 101.
For Yankton’s second group, Lizzy Schwartz and Gracie Brockberg each shot 103. Madison Ryken carded a 105, Elsie Larson shot 108 and Jordyn Cunningham shot 112.
Yankton travels to Sioux Falls for a dual with O’Gorman on Tuesday. Start time is 1 p.m. at Elmwood Golf Course.
VARSITY
TEAM SCORES: 1, Harrisburg 335; 2, Mitchell 349; 3, Yankton 355; 4, SF Washington 411
INDIVIDUAL: 1, Reese Jansa H 69; 2, Allison Meyerink M 79; 3, Quinn Dannenbring M 81; 4, Meg Christoffels W 85; T5, Sabrina Krajewski Y 87; T5, Mattie Weidenbach H 87; T5, Tatum Hohenthaner Y 87; 8, Izzabella Driscoll H 88; 9, Jillian Eidsness Y 90; T10, Ellia Homstad Y 91; T10, Mya Johnson H 91; 12, Maddie Childs M 93; 13, Jayli Rients M 96; T14, Maya Theeler W 108; T14, Sydni Auch W 108; 16, Mattie Loofe W 110
JUNIOR VARSITY
TEAM SCORES: 1, Yankton 419; 2, Mitchell 430; 3, SF Washington 501
INDIVIDUAL: 1, Isabella Werth H 101; 2, Mia Larson M 102; T3, Lara Widstrom M 103; T3, Lizzy Schwartz Y 103; T3, Ava Eliason M 103; T3, Gracie Brockberg Y 103; 7, Madison Ryken Y 105; T8, Elsie Larson Y 108; T8, Addison Rechnagel H 108; 10, Jordyn Cunningham Y 112; 11, Rylee Karst H 113; 12, Elizabeth Butcher W 117; T13, Bailey Lester W 118; T13, Izzy Kaarre W 118; 15, Anna Eliason M 122; 16, Solana Sanchez W 148
