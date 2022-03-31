Concordia downed Mount Marty in men’s and women’s tennis action on Thursday at the NFAA Easton Archery Center.
On the women’s side, Concordia earned a 7-0 victory.
On the men’s side, Concordia scored a 6-1 victory. Jeronimo Wagner won at flight one singles for MMU, outlasting Isaac Howes 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.
Mount Marty finishes the home portion of its schedule on April 7, hosting Morningside.
WOMEN: CU 7, MMU 0
SINGLES: Sofia Morales C def. Tashlynne Badger 6-2, 6-2; Tessa Blough C def. Haley Gonsor 1-6, 6-3, 1-0; Tara Ferrel C def. Emma Brown 6-0, 6-1; Megan Hakes C def. Madelyn Heckenlaible 6-0, 6-0; Kylie Freudenburg C by forfeit; Julia Phillips C by forfeit
DOUBLES: Morales-Blough C def. Badger-Gonsor 7-5; Ferrel-Freudenburg C def. Brown-Heckenlaible 6-0; Hakes-Phillips C by forfeit
MEN: CU 6, MMU 1
SINGLES: Jeronimo Wagner MMU def. Isaac Howes 7-5, 3-6, 6-4; Shawn Springer C def. Zach Gonsor 6-1, 6-0; Joseph Bindl C def. Alex Tennant 6-1, 6-1; Manuel Rodriguez-Berdud C def. Giang Nguyen 6-3, 6-1; Juan Rabellino C def. Sam Isaac 6-0, 6-0; Jeremiah Berryman C def. Dominic Eager 6-1, 6-0
DOUBLES: Luzzi-Berryman C def. Wagner-Gonsor 6-0; Jack Kitson-Rabellino C def. Tennant-Nguyen 6-0; Howes-Bindl C def. Isaac-Eager 6-0
