VERMILLION — The South Dakota Classic Tournament Sept. 7-8 and the Summit League Tournament in Vermillion right before Thanksgiving highlight the Coyotes’ 2023 schedule announced Wednesday.

South Dakota is coming off a 29-4 campaign in which the Coyotes won the Summit League regular season and tournament titles. USD starts 2023 with fellow NCAA tournament participant Iowa State in Ames, Iowa, Aug. 25. The Coyotes stay in Ames to face DePaul out of the Big East Aug. 26.

