SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Mount Marty earned a road sweep of Dordt in Great Plains Athletic Conference softball action on Monday.
Mo Vornhagen struck out 12 and tossed a complete game one-hitter as Mount Marty won the opener 4-0.
Emma Burns doubled and singled, and Sami Noble each had two hits for Mount Marty. Kelly Amezcua doubled. Bailey Kortan and Adley Swanson each had a hit in the victory.
Mount Marty scored three runs in the seventh to claim a 5-2 victory in the nightcap.
Burns doubled and singled, and Adley Swanson homered for Mount Marty. Karlee Arnold doubled. Kortan, Makenzi Rockwell, Amezcua, Noble and Tara Oren each had a hit in the victory.
Vornhagen picked up the win in relief.
Mount Marty, 12-9 overall and 5-3 in the GPAC, hosts Dakota State in a non-league doubleheader on Thursday. Start time for the twinbill, which will mark the Lancers’ “Youth Softball Night,” is set for 3 p.m.
