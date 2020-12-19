There wasn’t much Todd Lorensen could say.
His Mount Marty men’s basketball team had just seen an opponent blister the nets at a furious — possibly historic? — pace.
Dordt was as close to ‘can’t miss’ as one might ever see in Saturday afternoon’s 97-80 GPAC victory over Mount Marty at Cimpl Arena.
The Defenders made 83 percent of their shots in the second half and shot 70 percent for the game.
“It happened in a hurry,” Lorensen said after the game, when the dust had settled.
The barrage really picked up after Mount Marty built a 57-55 lead with 14 minutes remaining.
Dordt scored the next 13 points to take a 68-57 lead and the shots just kept falling through the net — and they weren’t always easy baskets underneath.
“There were a couple threes early on in the second half that we over-helped on for no reason,” Lorensen said.
“They got two really clean looks, and I think that really got them going.”
The Defenders made 7-of-10 three-pointers in the second half.
“Confident shooters, even when there’s a little bit of pressure, will make them once they get rolling,” Lorensen added.
That one particular spurt turned the tide of the game because the Lancers suddenly struggled from the field.
“Clearly there was an offensive lull on our part, too,” Lorensen said.
Mount Marty (7-7 overall, 4-5 GPAC) still shot 48 percent from the field, but was just 9-of-32 on three-pointers.
The pace was one that didn’t suit the Lancers’ style, according to Lorensen.
“We have to win games in the high 70s or low 80s. That’s probably the max end on our offense,” he said.
“And we have to play one-on-one on the block more efficiently, so there aren’t those kick-outs to shooters.”
Elijah Pappas led MMU with 27 points, four rebounds and six assiss, while Allen Wilson scored 15 points and Jailen Billings added 13 points.
Jesse Jansma led Dordt with 18 points, six rebounds and seven assists, while Garrett Franken had 18 points, six rebounds and four assists. Dejay Fykstra was a perfect 5-of-5 from the field for 14 points.
Mount Marty will play an exhibition Sunday at 4 p.m. against the University of South Dakota at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion. The game will be a counter for USD.
“We won’t have a scouting report or a shoot-around, we’ll just hit the floor and compete at a high level for 40 minutes,” Lorensen said.
“It’s good for recruiting; guys like playing those kind of games, but hopefully we can execute some of our stuff.”
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
DORDT (10-4, 6-4 GPAC)
Jesse Jansma 5-9 6-7 18; Cade Bleeker 5-8 3-4 15; Ben Gesink 2-2 0-0 6; Garrett Franken 8-12 1-2 18; Jacob Vis 6-7 2-2 14; Dejay Fykstra 5-5 6-6 16; Trey Hinote 0-0 0-0 0; Bryce Coppock 1-3 0-0 3; Caleb Harmsen 0-0 0-0 0; Kendrick Van Kekerix 1-2 0-0 3; Camden Bialas 2-2 0-0 4. TOTALS 35-50 18-21 97.
MOUNT MARTY (7-7, 4-5 GPAC)
Elijah Pappas 11-18 4-6 27; Jonah Larson 2-4 0-0 4; Allen Wilson 5-8 3-3 15; Kade Stearns 0-3 0-0 0; Keegan Savary 1-3 0-0 3; Marcus Edwards 0-1 0-0 0; Jailen Billings 5-14 0-0 13; Saba Gvedashvili 3-4 0-0 7; Luke Ronsiek 1-2 0-0 3; Chad Moran 2-6 4-4 8. TOTALS 30-63 11-13 80.
Half — MMU 44-40. Three-Pointers — DORDT 9-19 (Gesink 2-2, Jansma 2-5, Bleeker 2-5, Coppock 1-2, Van Kekerix 1-2, Franken 1-3), MMU 9-32 (Billings 3-9, Wilson 2-4, Gvedashvili 1-2, Ronsiek 1-2, Savary 1-3, Pappas 1-5, Edwards 0-1, Moran 0-1, Larson 0-2, Stearns 0-3). Total Rebounds — DORDT 32 (Jansma 6), MMU 19 (Pappas 4). Assists — DORDT 19 (Jansma 7), MMU 13 (Pappas 6). Turnovers — DORDT 18, MMU 11. Personal Fouls — MMU 20, DORDT 14. Fouled Out — None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.