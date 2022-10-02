ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Jalyn Gramstad passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another as fourth-ranked Northwestern downed Mount Marty 52-8 in Great Plains Athletic Conference football action on Saturday.
Gramstad finished with 238 yards passing and 105 yards rushing for Northwestern (4-1, 3-1 GPAC). Konner McQuillan rushed for 107 yards and two scores. Michael Storey caught nine passes for 139 yards and two scores. Tanner Schouten added a touchdown catch in the victory.
Tanner Oleson returned a fumble 75 yards to lead the Northwestern defense, adding five tackles. Parker Fryar had a team-best nine stops. Gavin Lorenzen and Derrick Robinson each picked off a pass in the victory.
Ken Gay passed for 161 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown to Trey Hansen. Jonah Miyazawa had three catches for 78 yards.
Drew Pendleton had eight tackles, and Avry Rice and Jaren Mortensen each had seven stops for the Mount Marty defense. Josiah Gaetani picked off a pass for the Lancers. The MMU defense also recorded a safety.
Mount Marty, 2-3 overall and 1-3 in the GPAC, returns home for a Friday night contest against Dordt. Start time is 7 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field.
