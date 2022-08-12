VERMILLION — South Dakota head coach Kyle Joplin is pleased to announce the transfers of Fraziska Neck, Kayla Ribbink and Verena Vesely. All three will join the Coyote triathlon squad this fall.

A transfer from Lenoir-Rhyne University, Franziska Neck joins the Coyotes with three seasons of eligibility remaining. She joined Ribbink on the Bears’ triathlon team the past two years. She took fourth amongst Division II runners at the Pleasant Prairie Qualifier, narrowly missing out on all-region recognition by one place.

