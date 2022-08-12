VERMILLION — South Dakota head coach Kyle Joplin is pleased to announce the transfers of Fraziska Neck, Kayla Ribbink and Verena Vesely. All three will join the Coyote triathlon squad this fall.
A transfer from Lenoir-Rhyne University, Franziska Neck joins the Coyotes with three seasons of eligibility remaining. She joined Ribbink on the Bears’ triathlon team the past two years. She took fourth amongst Division II runners at the Pleasant Prairie Qualifier, narrowly missing out on all-region recognition by one place.
A transfer from Lenoir-Rhyne University, Kayla Ribbink joins the Coyotes with three seasons of eligibility remaining. She joined Neck on the Bears’ triathlon team the last two years. Ribbink was a second-team All-American for Division II last season, placing 10th at the USA Triathlon Collegiate National Championships.
A transfer from Washburn University, Verena Vesely joins the Coyotes with three seasons of eligibility remaining. Vesely competed for the Ichabod cross country and track and field teams the past two years. She’s also competed internationally for Austria in triathlon as a prep, placing 20th at the 2018 European Cup held in Riga, Latvia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.