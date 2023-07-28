VERMILLION — Head Coach Bob Nielson is proud of the depth the South Dakota Coyotes football team has as it heads into 2023. On the defensive side, there are numerous returning players as well as new faces that stepped up in the spring.
“We’ve got more depth across our football program than we’ve ever had,” Nielson said. “We’ll need some newer guys to step forward but we also have a lot of experience on all three levels of defense.”
The defense is led by sixth-year senior linebacker Brock Mogensen.
“He’s an outstanding young man and a superb leader on our football team over the last two or three seasons,” Nielson said. “Last year, he played a little banged up and he’s healthy right now. I’m excited for that combination of him and Stephen Hillis give us at that inside linebacker position.”
Hillis, from Hartington, Nebraska, ranked fourth nationally with 115 tackles in 2022, earning First Team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors.
“(Stephen) gives our team a certain level of grit and determination,” Nielson said. “Guys see what it’s taken for him to get where he’s at. He is a role model on our team for a lot of our younger players.”
Returning defensive backs Myles Harden, Dennis Shorter, Josiah Ganues as well as defensive backs Blake Holden and Micah Roane have emerged “more and more” as leaders over the summer.
“We’ve got good leadership in every position group,” Nielson said.
One player that took advantage of extended spring reps in the secondary throughout the spring was Dominic Reaves, a player Coyotes defensive coordinator Travis Johansen said the team is going to count on.
“We lost some guys in the secondary that have played (to graduation) and that’s what we brought Dom here for,” Johansen said. “He’s developed right on schedule.”
Another player that showed encouraging signs at linebacker in the spring was Ohio transfer Cannon Blauser. Johansen said he will “compete with Brock and Steve.”
Overall, Johansen was proud of the way players stepped up with stalwarts, including Mogensen and Hillis, being unavailable to practice in the spring.
“We watched the tape and there were some guys we didn’t expect to get themselves in a competitive role,” Johansen said. “Looking at this fall camp, (those players) certainly will compete with some more top-end guys to get collectively make us better. That tape showed that we’re continuing to bring the right people in that are going to work their tails off and keep building the overall depth you need to play as many players as we can here.”
New offensive coordinator Josh Davis was not afraid to challenge the players during practice.
“I’m starting to connect with a lot of those guys and joke around with them, push their buttons a little bit and challenge them in terms of what they’re expected to be able to do to perform,” he said.
For the first time in Nielson’s eight-year tenure as Coyotes head coach, the team has more home games (six) than away games (five).
“Hopefully we can get out to a fast start and get some momentum going early in the year,” he said.
The Coyote players organized a nine-team wiffleball tournament throughout the summer.
“We’re going to end up crowning a champion in that,” Nielson said. “It’s a chance to be competitive and play with some of your teammates that maybe you don’t work out with or are in the same position (group) with.”
“There have been some major upsets here down the stretch as we close in on the championship,” Johansen said. “I’ve followed it. There’s been some shock, some great play and some very poor play. It’s been very polarizing. I’m just glad we’re not coaching wiffle ball because I don’t know if we could have some of those guys on (a wiffle ball) team.”
