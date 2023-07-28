Brock Mogensen
South Dakota's Brock Mogensen, left, races down the sideline after recovering a fumble during the Coyotes' Missouri Valley Football Conference matchup last season against Southern Illinois at the DakotaDome.

 P&D File Photo

VERMILLION — Head Coach Bob Nielson is proud of the depth the South Dakota Coyotes football team has as it heads into 2023. On the defensive side, there are numerous returning players as well as new faces that stepped up in the spring.

“We’ve got more depth across our football program than we’ve ever had,” Nielson said. “We’ll need some newer guys to step forward but we also have a lot of experience on all three levels of defense.”

