WINNER — After Winner-Colome forced the “if” game in a 3-0 victory over Platte-Geddes, it was the WhiteCaps who took the Winner-Colome-take-all game 4-2 to clinch a spot at the South Dakota Class B Legion State Tournament.

Dawson Hoffman led Platte-Geddes on the mound, striking out nine Winner-Colome batters while allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits in the victory.

