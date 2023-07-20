WINNER — After Winner-Colome forced the “if” game in a 3-0 victory over Platte-Geddes, it was the WhiteCaps who took the Winner-Colome-take-all game 4-2 to clinch a spot at the South Dakota Class B Legion State Tournament.
Dawson Hoffman led Platte-Geddes on the mound, striking out nine Winner-Colome batters while allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits in the victory.
Dakota Munger led the way offensively with a two-RBI single to give P-G a 2-1 lead in the top of the third. Joey Foxley’s RBI single in the next at-bat was the deciding run in the game. Carter Lenz registered an RBI fielder’s choice in the top of the fourth.
Platte-Geddes heads to Redfield for the Class B Tournament, starting July 28.
Winner-Colome 3, Platte-Geddes 0
WINNER — The Winner-Colome Legion baseball team forced the “if” game in the Region 7B baseball tournament with a 3-0 victory over Platte-Geddes Thursday.
Justin Hausmann earned the victory for Winner-Colome, allowing two hits in a complete-game shutout.
Joey Foxley and Jaxon Christensen registered hits for Platte-Geddes. Dakota Munger struck out 13 Winner-Colome-Colome batters while allowing three runs (two earned) on eight hits, taking the loss.
