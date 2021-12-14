VERMILLION — Vermillion and Canton each scored two victories during a Dakota XII Conference wrestling quad on Tuesday in Vermillion.
Vermillion edged Elk Point-Jefferson 42-36 and downed Dakota Valley 60-24. Canton beat Dakota Valley 81-0 and EPJ 78-3.
Against Vermillion, EPJ scored pins from Noah Thooft (145), Noah McDermott (195), Gunner Ewing (126) and Hunter Geary (138), as Vermillion took advantage of eight open weight classes for the Huskies. Rollie French (160) and Jack Kratz (170) won by pin for Vermillion against Dakota Valley, with Jackson Boonstra (145) of Dakota Valley scoring a pin in the only other match in the dual.
Kratz’s victory was the 100th of his career.
EPJ’s Lucas Hueser scored a decision at 152 pounds against Canton, the only loss for the C-Hawks on the night.
BHSA Quad
TYNDALL — Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon went 3-0 in a home wrestling quadrangular on Tuesday.
In the closest match of the night, BHSA edged Parker 37-36. For BHSA, Brady Bierema (145), Jaymison Bjorum (160), Landon Smith (170) and Brock Kotalik (120) won by pin. Parker scored pins from Riley Pankratz (138), Jack Even (152), Jason Ebeling (285), Dylan Buseman (113) and Michael Even (132).
BHSA swept Viborg-Hurley 84-0, with Jackson Kaul (106), Britney Rueb (113), Peyton Hellman (126), Tyler Tjeerdsma (132), Kolton Vlcek (145), Smith (160), Turner Nicholson (182), Isaac Crownover (195) and Alshamon Gunter (220) each scoring pins.
BHSA downed Marion-Freeman 70-9. Vlcek (145), Crownover (195), Kaul (106), Caden Zomer (113), Kotalik (120) and Tjeerdsma (126) won by pin for BHSA. Riley Tschetter (132) won by pin for Marion-Freeman.
Parker beat Marion-Freeman 63-18 and Viborg-Hurley 84-0.
Against Marion-Freeman, Parker scored pins from Jerimiah Friman (145), Charlie Patten (195), Alek Kuchta (106), Dylan Buseman (113) and Logan Buseman (126). Tschetter (132), Owen EItenmiller (152) and Keaton Preheim (120) won by pin for Marion-Freeman.
Friman (145), Jack Even (160), Zaul Centeno (182), Patten (195), Ebeling (285), Kuchta (106), Michael Even (132) and Andrew Even (138) won by pin for Parker against Viborg-Hurley.
Marion-Freeman and Viborg-Hurley did not face off.
Winnebago Tri.
WINNEBAGO, Neb. — Tri County Northeast went 1-1 in a wrestling triangular on Tuesday in Winnebago, Nebraska.
The Wolfpack edged host Winnebago 36-28, led by a pin from Caleb Cockburn at 220 pounds.
Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur earned a 42-24 decision over Tri County Northeast. All 24 Wolfpack points were scored by forfeit.
BRLD beat Winnebago 30-24 in the other match.
