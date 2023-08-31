After settling in and earning a 42-0 victory over the Mitchell Kernels in the first game of the 2023 season, the Yankton Bucks football team looks to have an “explosive” start to game two of the season against the Spearfish Spartans Friday.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field.
“One thing we measure is not just our first drive, but our first play of each drive,” said Bucks head coach Brady Muth. “We want our first play each drive to be explosive. When it’s not, we’re not off to the start we want. You saw that Friday night. That’s something we’ve worked on this week and have to get better at as we go on in the season.”
The Bucks punted on their first two offensive possessions before scoring touchdowns on six straight possessions, including 28 points in the second quarter, for a convincing victory.
“You could see (the team) settling in,” Muth said. “When they did, the level of execution went through the roof. That was one of the more efficient second quarters we’ve had. We typically have good first and third quarters. We’ve got to be a fast-starting team. If we can keep the four scores in the second quarter, I’ll take it.”
Muth wants to see the team increase the number of plays it runs in the first half after having 44 plays ran against Mitchell. Bucks offensive lineman Lucas Cordell admitted that the speed at which Muth and offensive coordinator Terry Huber like the offense to be ran at takes some adjustment.
“There is a lot of stamina training you have to do for it,” Cordell said. “Once you get the hang of it, it’s fun to lay people out and (play football) with your teammates right next to you.”
With a group of players that may be starting on varsity for the first time, Muth wants to see them get more comfortable playing fast.
The Spartans, 1-0, defeated St. Thomas More 51-27 in their first game of 2023 after being tied 21-21 at halftime.
“It was a good confidence boost for us,” said Spearfish head coach Dalton Wademan. “We’ve got to go back to work and get ready for a tough-nosed team (in Yankton). They’re big up front and physical, so we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
Muth added it is good that the Bucks’ physicality is showing up on film.
“You can see it on the field with the way it passes the eye test,” he said. “I think we are much more physical up front this year. It’s something we’ve worked on. It’s an attitude adjustment. Our guys understand that if we’re going to have success, we’re going to have to have success in the trenches and on defense.
“It’s hard to measure physicality, but our number-one goal as we walk off the field is to be the most physical team.”
Muth sees the Spartans as a “more polished” football team compared to 2022, when the Bucks won 38-0 at Spearfish. He mentioned that Spartans quarterback Seth Hamilton has a better grasp of the offense.
One player that is going to stand out for Spearfish is wide receiver Brayden Delahoyde, a South Dakota State football commit, who finished with 291 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns of 40 or more yards, including an 86-yard punt return in the second quarter of the Spartans’ victory.
“A big part of the conversations is how do we handle Delahoyde,” Muth said. “In special teams, you can work hard to try to keep the ball away from him. That’s what we have to do. Everybody in the state should be trying to do that. There are a handful of guys that you need to stay away from and he is one of those guys. You don’t want to change too much just because of one guy, but his athleticism is cause for concern.”
Nonetheless, Muth acknowledged that stopping Delahoyde will help Yankton accomplish its goal of winning Friday night.
In the bigger picture, Yankton’s junior varsity team defeated the Pierre Governors 28-0 Monday at Crane-Youngworth Field that, in Muth’s mind, shows that the football program is building sustainability through its ranks.
“It is satisfying to see a program start to take shape and set the effects of the strength and conditioning program, our middle school program and our youth football program working out,” he said. “This whole thing happens because everybody works together.”
Spearfish (1-0) at Yankton (1-0)
7 p.m., Crane-Youngworth Field
SERIES (since 1981): Yankton leads 6-3, including wins in the last four meetings.
LAST MEETING: Yankton scored a 38-0 shutout at Spearfish in the 2022 season.
LAST TIME OUT: Yankton opened the 2023 season with a 42-0 shutout of Mitchell. Spearfished opened with a 51-27 victory over St. Thomas More
NEXT UP: Yankton hits the road for the first time this season, traveling to Watertown. Spearfish travels to Douglas.
