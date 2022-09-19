Due to three members of the Yankton cross country team being selected as royalty for homecoming, the schedule for Friday’s Yankton Invitational cross country meet has been adjusted to allow them to participate in the homecoming parade.
The event will still begin at 3 p.m. The first race will be the junior varsity girls’ race, followed by the JV boys’ race. Varsity girls will follow at approximately 3:50 p.m., followed by varsity boys. The middle school combined race is set for 4:40 p.m., with the youth (grades 5-under) fun run at approximately 5:05 p.m.
