WAKEFIELD, Neb. — Hartington scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to take an 11-9 lead and held on in the sixth for an 11-10 victory in Pony league tournament action Sunday against the Lincoln Cyclones.
Bodie Hochstein, Hunter Bensen and Tate Fischer registered two hits apiece for Hartington. Easton Hochstein earned the victory, striking out two batters in an inning of work. Micah Cattau struck out two batters in 4.1 innings pitched.
WAKEFIELD, Neb. — Hartington scored three runs in the first and second innings on its way to a 9-1 victory over Ponca Sunday in 14-U baseball action.
Tate Fischer tallied three RBIs on two hits in the contest. Micah Cattau registered three RBIs in the contest. Bodie Hochstein registered two hits and a run.
Fischer struck out four batters in the contest, while Easton Hochstein and Gavin Klug added two strikeouts apiece from the mound.
Hartington 6, UBA Gladiators 5
WAKEFIELD, Neb. — Hartington built a 6-2 lead and held on for a 6-5 victory over the UBA Gladiators in Pony league tournament action on Saturday.
Hunter Bensen went 2-for-2 with a triple, a double and two RBI for Hartington. Micah Cattau and Tate Fischer each had two hits. Will Feilmeier tripled and Bodie Hochstein doubled in the victory.
Bensen picked up the win, striking out five in his four innings of work. Cattau struck out two in an inning of scoreless relief.
Centerville 10, Elk Point-Jefferson 9
CENTERVILLE — Centerville scored in the bottom of the seventh on a Tucker Martz single to claim a 10-9 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson in 14-under baseball action on Saturday.
Martz finished with four hits, including a triple and two doubles, for Centerville. Ethan Bobzin went 2-for-4 with a triple. Teigon Bertrand-Steever had a pair of doubles. Kyson Mansfield doubled and singled. Charlie Eide and Jackson Bertrand-Steever also had two hits. Gage Schoellerman doubled and Corbin Tople had a hit in the victory.
Brody Van Roekel went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI for Elk Point-Jefferson. Trey Vanderweerdt also had three hits and three RBI. Nick Prouty, Dawson Fullenkamp, Eli Connors, Gunnar Skaar and Kylen Baker each had a hit in the effort.
Martz picked up the win in relief, striking out seven in three innings of relief. Levi Hanson took the loss in relief of Van Roekel, who struck out six in his four innings of work.
Parkston 11, Platte-Geddes 1
PARKSTON — Parkston used a pair of big innings to claim an 11-1 victory over Platte-Geddes in 14-under baseball action on Saturday.
Grady Bowar went 2-for-2 with a triple and four RBI for Parkston. Brycen Bruening also had two hits. Mark Deckert, Gage Jodozi, Reco Muilenburg and Aiden Overby each had a hit in the victory.
Kenyon Kuiper doubled and singled for Platte-Geddes Manny Van Zee and Dalton Ebel each had a hit in the effort.
Bowar picked up the win, striking out three in the five-inning contest. Tommy Nelson took the loss, with Kuiper striking out three in an inning of relief.
Lennox 6, Platte-Geddes 1
PARKSTON — Lennox jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one inning on the way to a 6-1 victory over Platte-Geddes in 14-under baseball action on Saturday.
Ryker Nachtigal had two hits for Platte-Geddes. Chris Baas had the other hit.
Isaac Leader took the loss, striking out five in the five-inning contest.
PARKSTON — Parkston used a pair of big innings to power past Lennox in 14-under baseball action on Saturday.
Landon Weber went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI for Parkston. Jayden Digmann doubled twice. Aiden Overby and Gage Jodozi each doubled, with Jodozi driving in three runs. Johnny Weber, Reco Muilenburg, Carson Bueber and Mark Deckert each had a hit in the victory.
Muilenburg picked up the victory.
