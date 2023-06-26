WAKEFIELD, Neb. — Hartington scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to take an 11-9 lead and held on in the sixth for an 11-10 victory in Pony league tournament action Sunday against the Lincoln Cyclones.

Bodie Hochstein, Hunter Bensen and Tate Fischer registered two hits apiece for Hartington. Easton Hochstein earned the victory, striking out two batters in an inning of work. Micah Cattau struck out two batters in 4.1 innings pitched.

