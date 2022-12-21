SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Gazelles and Bucks bowling teams swept a meet with the Canton C-Hawks Tuesday at Sport Bowl.
In the girls’ match, the Gazelles won 40.5-9.5, sweeping the match 6-0. Teighlor Karstens rolled a 539 series that included a 205 high score. Zara Bitsos was not far behind, bowling a 531 series with a 202 high score. Cadynce Bonzer rolled a 522 series with an impressive 227 high score.
Natalie Johnson led Canton with a 437 series and 173 high score.
The Bucks took 47 of 50 points against Canton, sweeping that match 6-0. Carter Teply rolled an impressive 664 series that included a 287 high score. Connar Becker rolled a 623 series with a 234 high score, while Brennan Metteer rolled a 616 series with a 211 high score.
Canton was led by Darin Swier, who bowled a 556 series with a 220 high score. Deandre Woodson was not far behind, rolling a 554 series and 245 high score.
Yankton’s JV Boys team won their matchup 5-1, taking 42 of 50 points against Canton.
Both the Gazelles and Bucks travel to Brookings to take on the Bobcats Jan. 6. The meet is scheduled for 4 p.m. at The Lanes.
