SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Gazelles and Bucks bowling teams swept a meet with the Canton C-Hawks Tuesday at Sport Bowl.

In the girls’ match, the Gazelles won 40.5-9.5, sweeping the match 6-0. Teighlor Karstens rolled a 539 series that included a 205 high score. Zara Bitsos was not far behind, bowling a 531 series with a 202 high score. Cadynce Bonzer rolled a 522 series with an impressive 227 high score.

