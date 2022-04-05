The Yankton track and field teams won 12 boys and five girls events at a home quadrangular Tuesday afternoon in Yankton.
The quadrangular featured Yankton, Sioux Falls Washington, Sioux City East and Sioux City West. The Bucks found success on the track, winning 10 of the 13 events ran on the track. The Bucks won each relay except for the 3,200 relay (Sioux City East).
In individual races, Dylan Payer won both the 800-meters (2:10) and the 3,200-meters (10:49). Zach Fedde won the 1,600-meters (5:02.7) while placing second in the 3,200. In the short distance, Austin Gobel ran 11 seconds to won the 100-meters by .1 second over Jaden Supergeci. Gavin Swanson added a win in the 200-meters (23.1).
In the hurdles, Cody Oswald won the 110-meters (15.4) and came up in second place in the 300 (45.1). Yankton ‘A’ and ‘B’ claimed the top two spots in the 4x100 relay.
In the field, Carson Haak won the discus by nearly 18 feet, throwing 167-3. Jacob Kreitzinger won the javelin throw at 129 and placed second in the high jump (5-8).
Bodie Rutledge placed second in the shot put (47-0.25) and third in the discus (145-3). Austin Gobel came in second place in the long jump (20-0.5) and Cooper Grotenhuis second in the triple jump (40-9).
Four of the Gazelles five wins came on the track, with the lone field win being Emily Reinhardt in the shot put (29-7.5). On the track, Shae Runmsey won the 400-meters (1:02) over Sydnee Serck (1:03.5). Thea Chance won the 1,600-meters (5:56). Both 3,200 relay team (12:36.2) and the 1,600 medley relay teams (4:45.1) won their events.
Annika Gordon placed third in the 200-meters (27.1) and Serck third in the 800-meters (2:35.7) for the Gazelles. Teirney Faulk placed second in the long jump (16-5.5) and third in the 100 hurdles. Jordynn Salvatori added a second place finish in the discus (89-11) and third in the shot put (28-6).
The Bucks and Gazelles are back in action at the Brandon Valley Invitational Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.