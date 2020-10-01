SCOTLAND — The Parkston Trojans won a decisive 25-14, 25-27, 25-9, 25-19 victory over the Scotland Lady Highlanders in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
For the Trojans, Brielle Bruening dominated the net with 18 kills and teammate CC Neugebauer finished with 36 assists and 18 digs. Mya Nuebel also finished with 23 digs to go along with four ace serves, and Tiah Holzbauer had 18 digs in the victory.
Grace Fryda had nine kills and 13 digs in the loss for the Lady Highlanders. Rylee Conrad also finished with 24 assists.
The Lady Highlanders will play in the Great Plains Conference Tournament on Saturday in Lake Andes. Parkston, meanwhile, will face Platte-Geddes in Platte on Tuesday.
SCOTLAND (6-4) 14 27 9 19
PARKSTON (11-5) 25 25 25 25
Vermillion 3, South Sioux City 1
VERMILLION — The Vermillion Tanagers snapped a five-match losing streak with a 25-10, 21-25, 25-18, 25-22 victory over South Sioux City (Nebraska) on Thursday night at Vermillion High School.
Brooklyn Voss led the Tanagers (3-7) with nine kills, while Eva Knutson had eight kills and 11 digs. Claire Doty recorded 23 set assists and nine digs, and Shandie Ludwig had 20 digs.
No stats were reported for South Sioux City.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY 10 25 18 22
VERMILLION (3-7) 25 21 25 25
Bridgewater-Emery 3, Alcester-Hudson 1
ALCESTER — The Bridgewater-Emery Huskies won a 25-18, 25-22, 25-18 sweep victory over the Alcester-Hudson Cubs in prep volleyball action on Thursday night.
Julia Weber dominated the match with a stellar 21 kills and 19 digs for the Huskies. Kerrigan Schutlz also had a terrific performance, posting 10 kills, 20 assists and 17 digs in the victory. Casey Meyer also finished with seven kills to go along with 11 digs.
The Huskies will now travel to Avon on Oct. 8. The Cubs, meanwhile, will play in the Great Plains Conference Tournament on Saturday.
BRIDGEWATER-EMERY (13-1) 25 25 25
ALCESTER-HUDSON (5-9) 18 22 18
Irene-Wakonda 3, Centerville 0
CENTERVILLE — McKenna Mork led the Irene-Wakonda Eagles to 25-18, 25-12, 25-19 road victory over the Centerville Tornadoes on Thursday night in prep volleyball action.
Mork finished the match with 13 kills, 12 assists and seven digs, while Emma McDonald posted eight kills. Jordan Bak also finished with 15 assists in the Eagles’ victory while Willa Freeman had 14 digs.
For the Tornadoes, Mya Bendt had seven kills to go along with 10 digs. Sophie Eide also finished with 15 digs in the loss. Centerville will now play Freeman Academy/Marion in the Great Plains Conference Tournament on Saturday in Lake Andes.
Irene-Wakonda will play again on Tuesday in Wakonda against Gayville-Volin.
IRENE-WAKONDA (7-10) 25 25 25
CENTERVILLE (1-10) 18 12 19
Corsica-Stickney 3, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 2
CORSICA — The Corsica-Stickney Jaguars had an exciting 25-21, 19-25, 19-25, 25-15, 15-13 victory over the T-D/A Nighthawks on Thursday night in prep volleyball action.
Raven Barse led the Jaguars with 13 kills and 13 digs while Morgan DeLange finished with 10 kills and 12 digs. Avery Broughton also finished with 28 digs in the victory while Morgan Clites posted 19 digs for the Jaguars.
For the Nighthawks, Gracey Schatz had 13 kills and Faith Werkmeister posted 10 kills. Also in the loss, Hannah Stremick had an excellent performance with 17 assists and 15 digs.
Both teams will compete in the Great Plains Conference Tournament on Saturday in Lake Andes.
TRIPP-DELMONT/ARMOUR (6-6) 21 25 25 15 13
CORSICA-STICKNEY (10-1) 25 19 19 25 13
Bon Homme 3, Menno 1
MENNO — Bon Homme rallied past Menno 15-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-21 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Olivia Bures posted 19 kills and 29 digs to lead Bon Homme. Jenae Alberts had seven kills, 29 digs and three ace serves. Jenna Duffek posted 28 assists. Jaden Kortan added 10 digs in the victory.
Jesse Munkvold led Menno with 15 kills, 29 digs and two blocks. Kylie Harriman had 17 assists and 11 digs. Madelyn Heckenlaible posted seven kills and Bridget Vaith added three blocks for the Wolves.
Bon Homme takes on Hanson on Monday. Menno faces Canistota on Tuesday.
Menno won both sub-varsity matches, 25-13, 25-21 in the ‘B’ match and 25-22, 25-16 in the ‘C’ match.
BON HOMME (6-10) 15 25 26 25
MENNO (4-8) 25 23 24 21
Baltic 3, Viborg-Hurley 0
VIBORG — Elyssa Clark’s 11 kills and five ace serves guided Baltic past Viborg-Hurley 25-14, 25-17, 25-17 on Thursday evening in Viborg.
Baily Teveldal added nine kills and Jace Wendland posted 15 set assists for Baltic (10-5).
For Viborg-Hurley (1-12), Coral Mason posted seven kills and 19 digs, Kallie Lee tallied four kills, five set assists and nine digs, Mataya Vanordel had seven set assists and eight digs, and Rachel Christensen posted 26 digs.
Viborg-Hurley will host Vermillion next Monday in Viborg.
BALTIC (10-5) 25 25 25
VIBORG-HURLEY (1-12) 14 17 17
Chester Area 3, Beresford 0
BERESFORD — The Chester Area Flyers extended their winning streak to three matches on Tuesday with a 25-12, 25-13, 25-9 victory over the Beresford Watchdogs in prep volleyball action.
Breckyn Edoldt had 14 kills while Kenna Brown passed out 28 assists to lead the Fylers in the victory. Ella Pry also finished with eight kills for the Flyers.
For the Watchdogs, Larissa Tiedeman had 10 assists and Rachel Zanter finished with seven digs and four ace serves.
Beresford will look for their second win of the season at Flandreau next Tuesday. Chester Area, meanwhile, will face Colman-Egan at home on Monday.
CHESTER AREA (12-1) 25 25 25
BERESFORD (1-11) 12 13 9
Hartington-New. 3, Plainview 0
PLAINVIEW, Neb. – The Hartington-Newcastle Wildcats cruised to a dominate 25-13, 25-12, 25-15 victory over the Plainview Pirates in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Kayden Jueden had another strong match with 17 kills and 11 digs, and teammate Olivia Grutsch finished with 18 digs. Alivia Morten would also hand out 33 assists in the victory while Erin Folkers ended the night with eight kills.
Hartington-Newcastle will look to extend their five-match win streak next Tuesday when they travel to Randolph. Plainview, meanwhile, will also play next Tuesday when they host Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.
HARTINGTON-NEW. (9-7) 25 25 25
PLAINVIEW (1-13) 13 12 15
S.F. Christian 3, EPJ 0
ELK POINT — The Sioux Falls Christian Chargers continued their stellar season with a 25-19, 25-10, 25-7 victory over the Elk Point- Jefferson Huskies on Thursday night in prep volleyball action.
Abby Glanzer finished with an impressive 16 kills and qo digs to lead the Chargers. Katie Van Egdorn also finished with eight kills and seven digs, while Kelsi Heard handed out 34 assists in the victory.
For the Huskies, Alyssa Chytka finished with 20 digs. The Huskies will play again on Oct. 8 against Viborg-Hurley. Sioux Falls Christian will face Yankton on Tuesday in Yankton.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON (5-7) 19 10 7
SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN (16-0) 25 25 25
Platte-Geddes 3, Canistota 0
CANISTOTA — Karly VanDerWerff’s 17 kills helped Platte-Geddes record a 25-15, 25-17, 25-23 sweep of Canistota on Thursday night in Canistota.
Cadence VanZee added 10 kills and Avery DeVries had 31 set assists for Platte-Geddes (9-2).
No stats were reported for Canistota (1-7).
PLATTE-GEDDES (9-2) 25 25 25
CANISTOTA (1-7) 15 17 23
Dell Rapids 3, Lennox 2
LENNOX — The Dell Rapids Lady Quarriers won a tough 26-24, 25-9, 18-25, 20-25, 15-7 road victory over the Lennox Orioles on Thursday night in prep volleyball action.
Kenzie Garry finished with 16 kills for the Lady Quarriers while Emma VanRegenMortar also had 10 kills. Sam Price led Dell Rapids defensively with 25 digs, and Sophi Randall had a stellar match with 34 assistgs and 25 digs in the victory
For Lennox, Annika Kollis posted eight kills and Courtney Sandal had 22 digs. Kyah Jackson also passed outh 23 assists in the loss.
Lennox will now face Mt.Vernon/Plankinton in Lennox on Monday. Dell Rapids, meanwhile, will travel to Canton on Saturday.
DELL RAPIDS (2-12) 26 25 18 20 8
LENNOX (6-8) 24 9 25 25 7
Tea Area 3, Canton 0
CANTON — The Tea Area Titans held on for a 25-17, 25-16, 26-24 sweep over the Canton C-Hawks on Thursday in prep volleyball action.
Liv Ritter finished with 14 kills and Lizzay Spah posted seven kills in the Tea victory. Also for Tea, Kenney Konrad handed out 14 assists, while Cassidy Gors had 17 digs.
For the C-Hawks, Catrlee Laubach had an impressive 17 kills and 17 digs while Landree Meister had 26 assists. Ema Neu also finished the match with 19 digs.
The C-Hawks will face Dell Rapids at home on Saturday. Tea Area will also host in their next match, as they face Madison in Tea on Tuesday.
TEA AREA (10-7) 25 25 25
CANTON (1-10) 17 16 24
Brandon Valley 3, Pierre 0
BRANDON — Brooklyn Grage’s 14 kills helped Brandon Valley sweep Pierre 25-16, 25-22, 25-14 in ESD volleyball action Thursday in Brandon.
Kazi Ellingston had eight kills for Brandon Valley (7-3), while Jenna Stengel had 16 set assists and Abby Finch led the defense with 18 digs.
For Pierre (3-2), Ayvrie Kaiserhad nine kills and five digs, and Miah Kienholz tallied 11 set assists.
PIERRE (3-2) 16 22 14
BRANDON VALLEY (7-3) 25 25 25
Washington 3, Huron 1
SIOUX FALLS — The Washington Warriors picked up a huge win with a 25-17, 15-25, 25-21, 25-22 victory over the Huron Tigers in prep volleyball action on Tuesday night.
Sydni Schetnan led the way for the Warriors with 18 kills and teammate Joslyn Richardson also dominated the net with 13 kills. Katy Richardson handed out 37 assists in the victory, while also recording 15 digs defensively.
The Warriors will play again on Saturday at Harrisburg. Huron, meanwhile, will look to bounce back on Oct. 8 against Pierre.
S.F. WASHINGTON (9-3) 25 15 25 25
HURON (8-3) 17 25 21 22
