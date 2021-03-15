BROOKINGS — Yankton forward Zachary Weber has been named second-team all-state for varsity boys’ hockey by the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association.
Weber and Jonathan Wenisch were also named academic all-state. For a senior player to qualify, they must have participated for at least three seasons and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.3 through the first semester of their senior year.
Wenisch was also recognized as the Bucks’ recipient of the Hobey Baker Character Award. Grace Livingston was recognized with the honor for the varsity girls’ division.
