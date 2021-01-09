SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Dordt spoiled a milestone moment for Mount Marty’s Jailen Billings with a 94-83 victory over the Lancers in Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball action on Saturday.
Garrett Franken posted 27 points and 12 rebounds for Dordt (12-4, 8-4 GPAC), which had five players in double figures. Bryce Coppock scored 15 points. Jesse Jansma netted 14 points, Cade Bleeker had 13 points and Jacob Vis added 10 points for the Defenders.
Also for Dordt, Parker grad Camden Bialas went 4-for-4 from the field to finish with eight points.
Billings led MMU (7-10, 4-8 GPAC) with 26 points. He went over the 1,000-point mark in his career in the contest, and now has 1,022 points. Billings’ six three-pointers give him 199 for his career, just 10 shy of the school record in that category.
Also for MMU, Elijah Pappas scored 21 points and had four assists. Jonah Larson added 11 points.
Cooper Cornemann, a freshman from Yankton, scored seven points in his Lancer debut.
MMU hosts Concordia on Wednesday. Start time is set for 8 p.m.
MOUNT MARTY (7-10)
Elijah Pappas 8-17 2-2 21, Jailen Billings 9-16 2-3 26, Kade Stearns 0-1 0-0 0, Jonah Larson 4-8 3-4 11, Keegan Savary 1-1 0-0 3, Marcus Edwards 1-1 0-0 3, Allen Wilson 2-7 0-0 6, Cooper Cornemann 2-4 2-2 7, Saba Gvedashvili 0-1 0-0 0, Luke Ronsiek 1-5 0-0 2, Lincoln Jordre 2-5 0-2 4. TOTALS: 30-66 9-13 83.
DORDT (12-4)
Jesse Jansma 2-10 9-10 14, Cade Bleeker 4-7 3-4 13, Ben Gesink 0-4 1-2 1, Garrett Franken 10-16 4-4 27, Jacob Vis 4-7 1-2 10, Dejay Fykstra 2-3 2-3 6, Bryce Coppock 5-7 2-2 15, Kendrick Van Kekerix 0-1 0-0 0, Camden Bialas 4-4 0-0 8. TOTALS: 31-59 22-27 94.
At the half: DU 47-44. Three-Pointers: MMU 14-34 (Billings 6-12, Pappas 3-9, Wilson 2-4, Savary 1-1, Edwards 1-1, Cornemann 1-2, Stearns 0-1, Larson 0-1, Ronsiek 0-3). Rebounds: DU 38 (Franken 12), MMU 29 (three with 5). Personal Fouls: MMU 23, DU 13. Fouled Out: None. Technical Fouls: Pappas. Assists: DU 16 (Jansma 4), MMU 9 (Pappas 4). Turnovers: DU 9, MMU 9. Blocked Shots: DU 3, MMU 1. Steals: MMU 6 (Billings 2, Larson 2), DU 6 (Jansma 2, Fykstra 2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.