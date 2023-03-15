The last time the Elk Point-Jefferson boys’ basketball team stepped foot on a state tournament floor, this year’s seniors were in kindergarten.
But that didn’t keep head coach Jeremy “Jake” Otkin from believing this year’s team could end that drought.
The Huskies (17-5) bring a senior-led roster to the South Dakota State Class A Boys’ Basketball Tournament, beginning today (Thursday) at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.
“Absolutely. Not a doubt,” Otkin said when asked if he thought this year’s team could make state for the first time since 2010. “We had a good team last year that lacked a lot of varsity experience. We knew what we had to do to get to this point.”
Part of what helped the Huskies succeed this season was a deep roster of multi-sport athletes, including several that helped the EPJ football program win its first state title this past fall.
“Having multi-sport athletes plays a big role,” Otkin said. “We’ve got a great cast of coaches that work together for our athletes.”
Senior Easton Kempf (14 ppg, 143 rebounds, 40 assists) is the Huskies’ lone player entering state averaging in double figures. But seniors Jakob Scarmon (9.9 ppg, 55 rebounds, 39 assists), Devon Schmitz (7.7 ppg, 78 rebounds, 53 assists, 24 steals) and Chace Fornia (8.7 ppg), and junior Evan Fornia (8.2 ppg) are not far off that pace.
“Any time you play us, it’s a matter of who has the hot hand,” Otkin said. “We have eight or nine guys that can hurt you if you key on one or two of ours. That’s been huge in what we’re trying to accomplish.”
The Huskies also have good size. Besides the 6-5 Kempf, the Fornia brothers are 6-6 (Evan) and 6-4 (Chace), and both athletic big men who play on the line for the Huskies’ football team.
“The biggest thing is they’re unselfish,” Otkin said. “We get the ball inside and, if they don’t have a shot available, they’re extremely willing to pass the ball out. Being able to play inside-out really helps.”
The first test facing the Huskies is perennial power St. Thomas More (20-2), the second seed.
“They’re a great team, very well coached,” Otkin said of the Cavaliers. “Caleb Hollenbeck is a great player. Will Green can definitely handle the ball.”
As Otkin and his team approach the tournament, his message to them hasn’t changed.
“Play hard, play together and have fun,” he said. “If we do that, we’ll go up there and have great success.”
No matter the outcome, the journey this season has been rewarding, Otkin said.
“It’s been a phenomenal ride with these guys,” he said. “They’re tight on the floor, tighter off the floor. It’s been a great year for us.
“We’re excited for the opportunity. We’re going to enjoy it.”
The matchup between the Huskies and Cavaliers is the first game of the evening session, a 6 p.m. start. Third-seeded Sioux Falls Christian (19-4) faces Mount Vernon-Plankinton (18-5) in the late game at 7:45 p.m.
The morning session begins with top-seeded and defending champion Dakota Valley (23-0) against Hot Springs (19-4), followed by fourth-seeded Sioux Valley (21-2) against Hamlin (19-3) at 1:45 p.m.
The tournament runs through Saturday, with the championship set for 7:45 p.m.
