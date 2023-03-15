Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.