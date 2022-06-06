The Yankton Black Sox rallied from an early 4-0 deficit to claim a 6-5 victory over Renner in the second game of a youth baseball doubleheader on Monday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium. The victory gave Yankton a split in the twinbill.
Easton Nelson and Kael Garry each had a hit for Yankton, which took advantage of nine walks in the nightcap.
Matthew Sheldon struck out six batters in six innings of relief for the win.
In the opener Renner used three big innings to claim a 13-8 victory over the Black Sox.
Owen Wishon went 4-for-4 and Kaden Hughes went 3-for-3 for Yankton. Cohen Zahrbock and Sheldon each doubled. Evan Serck and Trey Sager each had a hit.
Three different pitchers threw for Yankton, with Sager striking out four batters in two innings of work.
The Black Sox, 5-1, travel to Brookings on Thursday. Start time for the twinbill is noon.
Watertown Tourn.
WATERTOWN — The Yankton Lakers and Yankton Greysox each went 2-1 in their respective divisions of the Watertown Pizza Ranch baseball tournament, Saturday and Sunday in Watertown.
The Yankton Reds went 0-3 on the weekend.
Greysox 11, Brandon Valley 5
WATERTOWN — The Yankton Greysox finished the Watertown Pizza Ranch Tournament with an 11-5 victory over Brandon Valley on Sunday.
Jack Brandt went 3-for-3 for Yankton. Eli Anderson and Cale Haselhorst each doubled and singled. Brett Taggart also doubled. Ethan Carlson, Liam Villanueva and Kaden Hunhoff each had a hit in the victory.
Taggart and Villanueva each pitched for Yankton, with Villanueva striking out four in three innings of work.
Yankton, 3-1-1, travels to Sioux Falls Post 15 today (Tuesday). Start time for the doubleheader is 5 p.m.
Aberdeen 2, Lakers 1
WATERTOWN — Aberdeen Smitty’s cooled off the hot Yankton Laker bats, claiming a 2-1 victory over the Lakers on Sunday.
Beck Ryken and Brennen Gilmore each had a hit for Yankton, which outscored opponents 19-0 in the first two games of the tournament.
Gilmore took the loss, striking out three in four innings of work. Boston Frick pitched two innings of shutout relief.
The Lakers, 2-1, travel to Vermillion today (Tuesday). Start time is 7 p.m.
Brookings 8, Reds 3
WATERTOWN — Yankton’s Nate Myer and Logan Bernt each had two hits as the Reds fell to Brookings 8-3 on Sunday.
Madden McQuade, Isaac Olness and Jaxon Parmalee each had a hit for Yankton.
Easton Schelhaas and McQuade each pitched for Yankton, with McQuade striking out four in three innings of work.
The Reds host Hartington in a doubleheader today (Tuesday) at 6 p.m.
Brandon Valley 12, Reds 10
WATERTOWN — Isaac Olnes and Connor Bain each had two doubles for Yankton as the Reds dropped a 12-10 decision to Brandon Valley on Sunday.
Madden McQuade doubled and singled for Yankton. Easton Schelhaas, Damien Janish, Nate Myer and Elden Blakely each had a hit for the Reds.
Connor Bain and Isaac Olnes each pitched for Yankton, with Olness striking out four in 3 1/3 innings of work.
Lakers 8, Pierre 0
WATERTOWN — The Yankton Lakers used a five-run second inning to pull away to an 8-0 victory over Pierre on Saturday.
Sam Gokie had two hits for Yankton. Easton Feser, Gavin Johnson, Carter Boomsma and Christian Weier each had a hit.
Weier went the distance in the six-inning game, striking out six for the win.
Greysox 11, Brookings 4
WATERTOWN — The Yankton Greysox scored in each of five innings to claim an 11-4 victory over Brookings on Saturday.
Cale Haselhorst went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI for Yankton. Jack Brandt and Brett Taggart each doubled and singled. Eli Anderson also had two hits. Aiden Mulder added a hit.
Taggart and Carlson each pitched for Yankton.
Lakers 11, Flandreau 0
WATERTOWN — The Yankton Lakers pounded out 11 hits in an 11-0 victory over Flandreau in the opening game on Saturday.
Tate Beste went 2-for-3 with a home run, and Easton Feser went 2-for-3 with a triple for Yankton. Gavin Johnson also had two hits. Jace Sedlacek, Beck Ryken, Carter Boomsma, Boston Frick and Brennen Gilmore each had a hit in the victory.
Frick went the distance in the four-inning contest, striking out one, in the win.
Harrisburg 12, Greysox 2
WATERTOWN — Harrisburg scored 12 runs in the first two innings of a 12-2 victory over the Yankton Greysox on Saturday.
Eli Anderson had two hits and two RBI for Yankton. Dylan Howe, Jack Brandt and Aiden Mulder each had a hit.
Ryan Turner took the loss, with Kaden Hunhoff striking out three in 2 1/3 innings of relief.
Kindred 10, Reds 0
WATERTOWN — Kindred, North Dakota, claimed a 10-0 victory over the Yankton Reds on Saturday.
Connor Bain had the lone Yankton hit.
Damien Janish took the loss, striking out five in his four innings of work.
