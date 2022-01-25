SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota second-year freshman Erin Kinney has been named the Summit League women’s track athlete of the week for the period ended Jan. 23. This is Kinney’s first career Summit honor.
Kinney broke a four-year-old school record in the 60-meter dash on Saturday at the Jim Emmerich Invitational in Brookings, South Dakota. She took the tape in 7.53 seconds, improving her personal best by four-hundredths of a second and besting the previous record by one-hundredth of a second.
A native of Sioux Falls, Kinney swept both the 60 meters and 200 meters at the meet with personal bests in both events. She clocked a personal record time of 24.67 seconds in the 200, which ranks eighth in USD program history.
Kinney ranks second in the Summit League for both events this season.
The Coyotes travel to Nebraska for the Adidas Classic this weekend in Lincoln, Nebraska.
