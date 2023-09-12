Yankton Gazelles libero Payton Moser admitted with playing her position on the volleyball court, she does not get ample opportunities to score a point in a game.
“I don’t get many chances,” Moser said. “The most I get is a free ball kill if that.”
Moser took advantage of her opportunity Tuesday, as she recorded the final kill in the Gazelles’ 25-22, 18-25, 25-19, 25-17 victory over the Huron Tigers Tuesday night at Yankton High School.
The senior was shocked the ball stayed in.
“It’s always nice to get a swing on a ball and it ended up being the final point,” Moser said.
Gazelles head coach Tayler Stacey added that those moments “make volleyball fun.”
Yankton setter Camille McDermott added the team played confidently against the Tigers, who were ranked third in power points and fifth in the Class AA media poll.
“It shows we can compete and win against good teams,” McDermott said.
In the locker room before the game, Stacey talked to the seniors about their mindset entering their last few home games.
“We are coming down to our last few home games. We want to play on the court that we’re going to remember for our lifetime,” she said. “(The players) showed it. They had fun that last set and that’s what they’re going to remember.”
Moser added that Stacey was asking the Gazelles, now 2-7 on the season, questions about how many fans attend the games and how many times the players have played on the court.
“She (told us) to make this our court because it is our court,” Moser said. “It’s nice to get a home win.”
In the first set, the Gazelles raced out to a 6-2 lead. After Huron tied the contest, 8-8, the Gazelles took an 8-2 run to lead, 16-10. Huron got within one, 19-18, before Macy Drotzmann and McDermott kills helped Yankton reclaim a three-point lead. Huron scored four of the next five points as the teams were tied, 22-22. Timely serving by McDermott helped the Gazelles get the last three points of the set and win, 25-22. McDermott ended the contest with three service aces.
“Her service is very tough,” Stacey said. “I like to think that scares the other team. That’s why she’s serving.”
Huron scored the first six points of the second set. Yankton called timeout, but Huron kept its momentum going and led 12-2. The Gazelles fought through the set, getting within four, 20-16, after scoring four of five points. Huron scored the last three points of the set to win, 25-18.
After set two, Stacey wanted her team to go back to the simple things that gave them success early on.
In set three, Drotzmann registered five kills on Yankton’s first 11 points as the Gazelles led 11-8. Drotzmann added three more kills as the closest Huron got was within two points in the set. The Gazelles got the final three points of the set on two Koletzky kills and an Ava Koller kill to win, 25-19.
Yankton used two 5-0 runs to lead 14-5 in the fourth set. Up 16-9, Yankton went on a 6-0 run punctuated by a McDermott ace to lead by 13. Huron went on a 5-0 run to cut Yankton’s advantage to 22-14 as Yankton called timeout. Drotzmann registered her 17th kill of the contest to give the Gazelles a 24-17 lead.
Stacey wanted the team to go back to the simple things that gave them success early on to close out the contest.
“One pass, one hit and one hit or one pass, one set, one kill. That’s all we need,” she said. “They did it and were able to finish the game (well).”
McDermott registered 33 set assists, 12 digs and four kills. She stated that the positive environment Stacey creates in practice and in games helps the team.
“She believes in us so much that it pushes our team to keep going, pursue the ball and work together to win,” McDermott said.
Along with leading the team in kills, Drotzmann recorded 16 digs and praised the team’s ability to work together in the win.
“We all had energy on the floor,” she said, “Nobody got down. It was an all-around good game. Everyone showed up and did their job.”
Huron dropped to 6-2.
The Gazelles travel to Mitchell to play the Kernels Saturday.
In the JV match, Yankton won 2-0 behind Kaylor Luellman’s 18 assists. Gracie Gutzmann registered nine kills.
Burkley Olson had five kills as Yankton won the sophomore game 2-1. Alaina Nelson added 10 assists.
The Huron freshman team won 2-0.
