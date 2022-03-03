MADISON — Three players scored in double figures to lead Viborg-Hurley to a 48-36 win over Castlewood in the Class B SoDak16 Thursday night in Madison.
The Cougars (19-4) punched their ticket to the state tournament for the second consecutive season with the win. Denae Mach tallied 18 points to lead Viborg-Hurley. Coral Mason added 17 points and Estelle Lee 10 in the win.
Madeline Horn led Castlewood with 14 points. Presley Knecht added nine points.
Viborg-Hurley will play in the Class B State Tournament March 10-12 in Watertown.
VIBORG-HURLEY (19-4) 16 14 9 9 —48
CASTLEWOOD (16-6) 8 11 12 5 —36
DeSmet 57, Avon 44
HURON — Kennadi Buccholz led DeSmet to a 57-44 win over Avon in the Class B SoDak16 Thursday night in Huron.
Buccholz and the Bulldogs punched their ticket to Class B State Tournament in Watertown with the win. Buccholz tallied 24 points and 14 rebounds for DeSmet (22-1). Jada Burke added 11 points in the win.
Courtney Sees led Avon (13-10) with 14 points. Tiffany Pelton added 13 points and McKenna Kocmich eight points.
DeSmet will be the second seed in the Class B State Tournament March 10-12 in Watertown.
AVON (13-10) 3 14 19 8 —44
DeSMET (22-1) 14 7 14 22 —57
